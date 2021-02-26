

De games van Ubisoft volgen veelal dezelfde formule, maar dat maakt ze er niet minder vermakelijk op. Wat echter wel een doorn in het oog is, zijn de bugs die deze releases met zich meebrengen. Gezien de grote speelwereld van deze titels is het natuurlijk niet gek dat er hier en daar wat dingen over het hoofd worden gezien.

Ze zitten bij Ubisoft gelukkig niet stil en zo zijn we inmiddels al bij patch 1.11 aangekomen voor Watch Dogs: Legion. Alle fixes die PlayStation gerelateerd zijn hebben we hieronder op een rijtje gezet. Wij vonden Watch Dogs: Legion een prima game, maar bugfixes zijn natuurlijk altijd welkom!