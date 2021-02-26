De games van Ubisoft volgen veelal dezelfde formule, maar dat maakt ze er niet minder vermakelijk op. Wat echter wel een doorn in het oog is, zijn de bugs die deze releases met zich meebrengen. Gezien de grote speelwereld van deze titels is het natuurlijk niet gek dat er hier en daar wat dingen over het hoofd worden gezien.
Ze zitten bij Ubisoft gelukkig niet stil en zo zijn we inmiddels al bij patch 1.11 aangekomen voor Watch Dogs: Legion. Alle fixes die PlayStation gerelateerd zijn hebben we hieronder op een rijtje gezet. Wij vonden Watch Dogs: Legion een prima game, maar bugfixes zijn natuurlijk altijd welkom!
Global
- Fixed an issue where the audio would sometimes cut off when in the Bareknuckle Arena.
- Fixed a crash that could sometimes occur when loading into the game.
- Added translations to the radio HUD menu.
- Fixed an issue where the player was unable to fast forward if a drone was near the fast forward prompt.
- Various crash fixes on all platforms.
- Clipping issue fixes for various outfits.
- Fixed a crash that could occur on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X when Ray Tracing was turned on.
- Fixed an issue that could cause the Photo Booth to become unavailable if saving or loading while in it.
- Bikes have now learned that flying is not appropriate if they clip a curb at high speed.
- Fixed an issue where some building lights would pop on and off as you walked away from them.
- Fixed a crash that could occur when entering a clothing store during the “Driven to Distraction” Borough Mission. It’s Driven to Distraction, not Driven to Shopping.
PlayStation
- Fixed the Speech to Text feature that was inactive on PlayStation 5.
Wat een fijne ondersteuning voor deze game. Kunnen veel ontwikkelaars nog wat van leren, die krijgen het zelfs niet voor elkaar om met een degelijke PS5 versie te komen.
@Anoniem-2002: je bedoelt dat ze de game pas op de markt moeten brengen als dit soort dingen niet meer hoeven?
Helemaal correct!!
Draait deze game inmiddels al op 60fps op de ps5?