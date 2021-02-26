De twee Titanfall-games die zijn verschenen werden zeer positief ontvangen door de pers, alleen de verkoopcijfers waren niet echt subliem. Als je denkt dat Electronic Arts hierdoor het ontwikkelen van deel drie in de weg zit, dan heb je het fout. Volgens chief studios officer Laura Miele bepaalt Respawn zelf of er een Titanfall 3 gaat komen of niet.

In een interview met IGN laat Miele noteren dat Electronic Arts z’n studio’s zelf laat bepalen of er een nieuw deel in een grote franchise komt of niet. Als de ontwikkelaar van mening is dat gamers om een nieuw deel vragen en het team daarvoor gemotiveerd is, dan staat EA als uitgever niet in de weg.

“Apex takes place in the Titanfall world and the Respawn team is incredibly proud of that legacy and brand. That team will determine what the future holds for Apex and Titanfall. I don’t believe in directing or telling games teams what to create, it has to come from the player community, and the inspiration and motivation of developers.

There is a lot of creative autonomy within Electronic Arts but there are certain values and principles we have as a company that we just couldn’t allow to be compromised.”