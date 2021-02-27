Treyarch heeft aan het begin van dit weekend een nieuwe update voor Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War uitgebracht. De patch heeft het dubbel XP weekend voor de game gelanceerd. Tot en met maandag 1 maart verdien je twee keer zoveel XP én Weapon XP in zowel Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War als Warzone.

Naast het activeren van dubbel XP heeft de patch ook nog diverse problemen in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War opgelost. Zo is de framerate voor alle versies van de shooter verbeterd, is Prop Hunt teruggekeerd en zijn er ook diverse issues in de Zombies-modus verholpen. Alle details lees je in de onderstaande patch notes.

GLOBAL

Events

  • 2XP + 2WXP Weekend
    • Double XP and Double Weapon XP now live in Black Ops Cold War and Warzone through 10AM PT Monday, March 1st.

Performance

  • Addressed framerate performance issues on all platforms since Season Two launch.

MULTIPLAYER

Maps

  • Raid
    • Addressed an issue that allowed players to stand outside of the intended play space outside of the basketball court.
  • Checkmate
    • Addressed an issue that allowed players to capture the P3 Hardpoint zone outside of the boundary.

Modes

  • Prop Hunt
    • Added Prop Hunt to Featured Playlists (Feb. 25).
    • Added Apocalypse to Prop Hunt map pool.

After Action Report

  • Addressed an issue where both teams would display the same score in the After Action Report.

LEAGUE PLAY

Menus/Lobby

  • Added the Outbreak Event tab to League Play.
  • Added the Challenges tab to League Play.
  • Re-enabled the Calling Cards tab in the Player Identity list in League Play.
  • Addressed an issue where Tokens could not be redeemed from the League Play lobby.

UI

  • Addressed an issue with the Rank 1 emblem being present in multiple locations before a player had completed Placement Matches.

ZOMBIES

Outbreak

  • Stability
    • Addressed stability issues related to Objectives, Hellhounds, Plaguehounds, Trials Machine, and Dragon Relic.
    • Added various crash fixes.
  • Progresssion
    • Addressed an issue that was resulting in lower-than-intended Outbreak Match bonus XP totals.
  • Gameplay
    • Addressed various enemy pathing issues.
    • Addressed an issue that caused a loss of functionality for the parachute after going down from a fall.
  • Field Upgrades
    • Addressed an issue where the Aether Shroud Field Upgrade could lose its initial full charge during the Retrieve Objective.
  • Support
    • Closed an exploit that allowed the Death Machine to be used indefinitely.
  • UI
    • Addressed a UI error that would appear when pinging the Trials Computer.

Weapons

  • Ray Gun
    • Added a cap to the amount of splash damage the Ray Gun and other weapons can inflict on the player.