Treyarch heeft aan het begin van dit weekend een nieuwe update voor Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War uitgebracht. De patch heeft het dubbel XP weekend voor de game gelanceerd. Tot en met maandag 1 maart verdien je twee keer zoveel XP én Weapon XP in zowel Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War als Warzone.
Naast het activeren van dubbel XP heeft de patch ook nog diverse problemen in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War opgelost. Zo is de framerate voor alle versies van de shooter verbeterd, is Prop Hunt teruggekeerd en zijn er ook diverse issues in de Zombies-modus verholpen. Alle details lees je in de onderstaande patch notes.
GLOBAL
Events
- 2XP + 2WXP Weekend
- Double XP and Double Weapon XP now live in Black Ops Cold War and Warzone through 10AM PT Monday, March 1st.
Performance
- Addressed framerate performance issues on all platforms since Season Two launch.
MULTIPLAYER
Maps
- Raid
- Addressed an issue that allowed players to stand outside of the intended play space outside of the basketball court.
- Checkmate
- Addressed an issue that allowed players to capture the P3 Hardpoint zone outside of the boundary.
Modes
- Prop Hunt
- Added Prop Hunt to Featured Playlists (Feb. 25).
- Added Apocalypse to Prop Hunt map pool.
After Action Report
- Addressed an issue where both teams would display the same score in the After Action Report.
LEAGUE PLAY
Menus/Lobby
- Added the Outbreak Event tab to League Play.
- Added the Challenges tab to League Play.
- Re-enabled the Calling Cards tab in the Player Identity list in League Play.
- Addressed an issue where Tokens could not be redeemed from the League Play lobby.
UI
- Addressed an issue with the Rank 1 emblem being present in multiple locations before a player had completed Placement Matches.
ZOMBIES
Outbreak
- Stability
- Addressed stability issues related to Objectives, Hellhounds, Plaguehounds, Trials Machine, and Dragon Relic.
- Added various crash fixes.
- Progresssion
- Addressed an issue that was resulting in lower-than-intended Outbreak Match bonus XP totals.
- Gameplay
- Addressed various enemy pathing issues.
- Addressed an issue that caused a loss of functionality for the parachute after going down from a fall.
- Field Upgrades
- Addressed an issue where the Aether Shroud Field Upgrade could lose its initial full charge during the Retrieve Objective.
- Support
- Closed an exploit that allowed the Death Machine to be used indefinitely.
- UI
- Addressed a UI error that would appear when pinging the Trials Computer.
Weapons
- Ray Gun
- Added a cap to the amount of splash damage the Ray Gun and other weapons can inflict on the player.
Added various crashes
