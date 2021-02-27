

Treyarch heeft aan het begin van dit weekend een nieuwe update voor Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War uitgebracht. De patch heeft het dubbel XP weekend voor de game gelanceerd. Tot en met maandag 1 maart verdien je twee keer zoveel XP én Weapon XP in zowel Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War als Warzone.

Naast het activeren van dubbel XP heeft de patch ook nog diverse problemen in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War opgelost. Zo is de framerate voor alle versies van de shooter verbeterd, is Prop Hunt teruggekeerd en zijn er ook diverse issues in de Zombies-modus verholpen. Alle details lees je in de onderstaande patch notes.