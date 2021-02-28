Eerder deze maand werd de grote Companions update voor No Man’s Sky uitgebracht, die spelers in staat stelt om wezen te adopteren en mee te nemen in hun avontuur. Na de update ontstonden er wat kleine problemen en nadat om die reden update 3.21 vorige week al verscheen, heeft ontwikkelaar Hello Games nu alweer een nieuwe patch uitgebracht.
Met update 3.22 zijn er ook weer allerlei issues opgelost. Naast diverse bugs pakt deze update ook problemen aan die voor crashes van de game konden zorgen. Alle details check je in de changelog hieronder.
Patch Notes
- Fixed a crash that could occur when loading creature or companion textures in multiplayer.
- Fixed a crash that could occur when renaming a companion on Xbox.
- Fixed an issue that could cause the wrong companion to be renamed when renaming a companion.
- Fixed an issue that prevented personal items such as ships/freighters/Multi-Tools and companions from being renamed on PlayStation 5.
- Other player’s companions will no longer collide with you in multiplayer.
- All companions now correctly defend their owner when attacked by a hostile creature.
- Fixed an issue that prevent creatures from being harvested by the Livestock Unit.
- Fixed an issue that could cause robotic companions to eat pellets rather than ion batteries.
- Fixed an issue that caused companion species to be listed incorrectly when viewed in the Companion Manager.
- Fixed an issue that caused the hostile aliens found inside derelict freighters to immediately despawn.
- Fixed an issue that caused your own companion’s information to be displayed when viewing another player’s companion through the Analysis Visor.
- Fixed an issue that could cause companion eggs received from Xbox players to fail to hatch.
- Fixed an issue that could cause overly dramatic camera shake to occur when the sandworm is spawned.
- The Living Ship can now be repaired without needing advanced bait.
- Fixed an issue that could occur when rendering trails in VR.
- Fixed an issue with cloud rendering when taking screenshots in VR.
- Fixed a texture rendering issue.
- Fixed a rare crash that could occur when viewing creatures in the Discovery Page.
- Fixed a PC-specific memory leak that could occur when alt-tabbing or changing resolution.
- Fixed a PlayStation 5 specific GPU crash.
- Fixed a number of crashes related to terrain rendering.