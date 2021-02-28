

Eerder deze maand werd de grote Companions update voor No Man’s Sky uitgebracht, die spelers in staat stelt om wezen te adopteren en mee te nemen in hun avontuur. Na de update ontstonden er wat kleine problemen en nadat om die reden update 3.21 vorige week al verscheen, heeft ontwikkelaar Hello Games nu alweer een nieuwe patch uitgebracht.

Met update 3.22 zijn er ook weer allerlei issues opgelost. Naast diverse bugs pakt deze update ook problemen aan die voor crashes van de game konden zorgen. Alle details check je in de changelog hieronder.