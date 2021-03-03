Vorig jaar werd de duistere strategy RPG Black Legend aangekondigd. We kregen later ook nog wat meer info over de combat en het verhaal om ons warm te maken en intussen is aangekondigd dat we de game binnenkort mogen verwachten op zowel de PS4 als de PS5.

De release van Black Legend staat momenteel gepland op 25 maart, zoals werd aangekondigd door ontwikkelaar Warcave. Deze aankondiging ging bovendien gepaard met een nieuwe trailer die je hieronder kan bekijken. Weet je niet goed wat de game je te bieden heeft? Lees dan ook even een korte beschrijving van de game na.

Lead a squadron of Mercenaries into the accursed city of Grant to aid a struggling resistance against a deadly cult of fanatics. Explore deep into the city to eradicate a madness inflicting fog that shrouds the streets in this thrilling alternate history Turn-Based Strategy RPG!

Key Features