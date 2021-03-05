

De PlayStation Store is deze week weer voorzien van diverse nieuwe games, waaronder wat titels voor de PlayStation 5. Daarnaast is de PS5-upgrade van Yakuza: Like a Dragon uitgekomen en natuurlijk ontbreekt het niet aan games voor de PlayStation 4. Kleine opmerking, weet dat Maquette momenteel ‘gratis’ is voor PlayStation Plus abonnees. Dus als je interesse in die titel hebt en je bent abonnee, dan kan je die nu kosteloos binnenhalen.

PS5 Games

Enlisted – “Armed to the teeth” Founder bundle – €89,99

Enlisted – “Battle of Moscow: German squad” Founder bundle – €29,99

Enlisted – “Battle of Moscow: USSR squad” Founder bundle – €29,99

Enlisted – “Invasion of Normandy: German squad” Founder bundle – €29,99

Maquette – €17,99

GraviFire – €4,99

PS4/PS5 Games

Yakuza: Like a Dragon PS4 & PS5 – €59,99

Yakuza: Like a Dragon Hero Edition PS4 & PS5 – €69,99

Yakuza: Like a Dragon Legendary Hero Edition PS4 & PS5 – €89,99

Sir Lovelot – €9,99

Dreaming Sarah – €4,99

Mortal Shell: Enhanced Edition – €29,99

PS4 Games