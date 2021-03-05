De PlayStation Store is deze week weer voorzien van diverse nieuwe games, waaronder wat titels voor de PlayStation 5. Daarnaast is de PS5-upgrade van Yakuza: Like a Dragon uitgekomen en natuurlijk ontbreekt het niet aan games voor de PlayStation 4. Kleine opmerking, weet dat Maquette momenteel ‘gratis’ is voor PlayStation Plus abonnees. Dus als je interesse in die titel hebt en je bent abonnee, dan kan je die nu kosteloos binnenhalen.
PS5 Games
- Enlisted – “Armed to the teeth” Founder bundle – €89,99
- Enlisted – “Battle of Moscow: German squad” Founder bundle – €29,99
- Enlisted – “Battle of Moscow: USSR squad” Founder bundle – €29,99
- Enlisted – “Invasion of Normandy: German squad” Founder bundle – €29,99
- Maquette – €17,99
- GraviFire – €4,99
PS4/PS5 Games
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon PS4 & PS5 – €59,99
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon Hero Edition PS4 & PS5 – €69,99
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon Legendary Hero Edition PS4 & PS5 – €89,99
- Sir Lovelot – €9,99
- Dreaming Sarah – €4,99
- Mortal Shell: Enhanced Edition – €29,99
PS4 Games
- Monster Jam Steel Titans 2 – €39,99
- Monster Jam Steel Titans Power Out Bundle – €59,99
- Car Demolition Clicker – €6,99
- Cave Bad – €4,99
- Ascendshaft and Endless Shaft – €0,60
- Tiny Hands Adventure – €7,99
- Saint Patricks Day Break – €7,99
- Arcade Archives LEGEND OF MAKAI – €6,99
- Radon Blast – €4,99
- Memory Lane Space Bundle – €3,99
- NEOVERSE – €18,99
- Kill It With Fire – €14,99
- Mail Mole – €14,99
- Into A Dream – €13,99
- Life of Fly – €13,99
- Metro Saga-bundel – €89,99
- Neptunia Virtual Stars – Special Edition – €74,99
- Two Point Hospital: JUMBO Edition – €39,99
- Laid-Back Camp – Virtual – Lake Motosu – €20,99