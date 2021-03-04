Bungie brengt met enige regelmaat een nieuwe update voor Destiny 2 uit en dat is deze week niet anders. Het gaat om Destiny 2 hotfix 3.1.0.2 die inmiddels beschikbaar is om te downloaden. Met iets meer dan 200 MB is de update relatief beperkt en nu zijn ook de details online verschenen.
Deze nieuwe hotfix richt zich onder andere op wat Battlegrounds tweaks en de Presage missie wordt aangepakt, gezien daar nog wat issues in konden ontstaan. Verder worden er wat algemene armor en ability zaken rechtgezet. Alle details zoals gewoonlijk hieronder.
Activities
Battlegrounds
- Fixed an issue where beneficial modifiers were not functioning in Battlegrounds activities.
- Fixed an issue where some Colossus combatants would become lost on the battlefield.
- Fixed an issue where some combatant names were mistranslated in Korean.
Presage
- Fixed an issue where players would be respawned in unfavorable areas leading to numerous deaths.
- Fixed an issue where players could launch their first Presage activity without it’s associated quest.
- -When players attempt to launch the mission without the quest, there will not be error text explaining why. We plan to fix this issue in a future update.
- -Additionally, players may still launch their first Master activity without the Catalyst quest. We plan to fix this issue in a future update.
Gameplay and Investment
Abilities
- Penumbral Blast detonation damage increased to 80 base damage, reverting previous changes.
Armor
- Fixed an issue where players who didn’t own the Mindvault ornament would see it in the ornament bucket of the Insurmountable Skullfort, citing “Requires Mod Item” error ribbons.
Weapons
- Fixed an issue where No Time to Explain’s ornament couldn’t be selected or equipped on alternate platforms.
Bounties and Pursuits
- Renamed the Cosmodrome Battlegrounds Activity to “Battlegrounds: Foothold”
- Updated the War Table Weekly Challenge name to “Honor and Glory”
- Fixed an issue where Presage was not granting Pinnacle rewards.
- Fixed an issue where players could not reset their Valor rank when reaching Rank 4.
- Fixed an issue where “The Good Company” gilded triumph would sometimes not progress when a Guardian had died.
- Fixed an issue where the Ticuu’s Divination catalyst quest would not progress with explosion kills from the weapon.
- Fixed an issue where Chosen Destruction and Chosen Strength Focused Umbral Engram Lenses were not unlocking appropriately.
- Fixed an issue where “The Lightbringer Triumph did not complete for players after they had found all weekly Feathers for the “Bird of Prey” quest.
- Fixed an issue where the “Birds of a Feather” triumph was not completing appropriately.
General
- Fixed an issue where the Season of the Chosen Director Dialogue was using incorrect artwork