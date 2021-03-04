

Bungie brengt met enige regelmaat een nieuwe update voor Destiny 2 uit en dat is deze week niet anders. Het gaat om Destiny 2 hotfix 3.1.0.2 die inmiddels beschikbaar is om te downloaden. Met iets meer dan 200 MB is de update relatief beperkt en nu zijn ook de details online verschenen.

Deze nieuwe hotfix richt zich onder andere op wat Battlegrounds tweaks en de Presage missie wordt aangepakt, gezien daar nog wat issues in konden ontstaan. Verder worden er wat algemene armor en ability zaken rechtgezet. Alle details zoals gewoonlijk hieronder.