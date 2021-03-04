Deze zomer zal PlayStation VR weer een titel rijker worden met Fracked. Dit is een actievolle game die diverse aspecten samenvoegt. Zo zal je kunnen skiën, free runnen, schieten, base jumpen en ziplines kunnen gebruiken, wat samen een interessante mengelmoes vormt.
Wanneer Fracked precies deze zomer verschijnt is nog onbekend. Een belangrijk detail is dat Fracked enkel te spelen is met de Move controllers en PlayStation VR. Met een normale controller ga je dus niet ver komen. Hieronder kan je de eerste beelden van Fracked bekijken evenals een aantal details over de game nalezen.
- This is unashamedly a true VR game only possible with PS Move controllers! Climbing, ziplining, reloading and in-world interactions are all driven 1:1 by the player’s hands. We couldn’t do this using a traditional gamepad.
- Skiing requires you to physically lean to steer and control. As with the rest of the game it is integrated with the combat – we’ll be showing this in the weeks ahead.
- We have nicknamed the combat “run and cover” gunplay because it mashes run and gun action with an innovative 1:1 grabbable cover system to create an all-new VR-only combat style. Not only does it play differently to what you’ve experienced before, it feels different too.
- To maximise VR’s 360˚ potential and our free movement vision we have designed arena style combat encounters that double down on verticality.
- Whilst we have aimed for a new, stylish take on classic action cinema – think a 2021 version of Die Hard or Cliffhanger – below the surface there is a Robocop-style cutting-edge satire about corporate greed and the climate change emergency. If Paul Verhoeven made a VR game (which would be AMAZING), we don’t think it would be a million miles away from Fracked!
- The game is getting PS5 enhancements! Those playing on PS5 can expect improved framerates, loading times and resolution. For those playing on PS4 and PS4 Pro, never fear, it looks incredible and plays the same.
- We can assure you that it is a complete coincidence that the name sounds a lot like a popular/unpopular profanity.