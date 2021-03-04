Deze zomer zal PlayStation VR weer een titel rijker worden met Fracked. Dit is een actievolle game die diverse aspecten samenvoegt. Zo zal je kunnen skiën, free runnen, schieten, base jumpen en ziplines kunnen gebruiken, wat samen een interessante mengelmoes vormt.

Wanneer Fracked precies deze zomer verschijnt is nog onbekend. Een belangrijk detail is dat Fracked enkel te spelen is met de Move controllers en PlayStation VR. Met een normale controller ga je dus niet ver komen. Hieronder kan je de eerste beelden van Fracked bekijken evenals een aantal details over de game nalezen.