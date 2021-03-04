

Grand Theft Auto V is van oorsprong een PlayStation 3 game, maar na de release van de PlayStation 4 bracht Rockstar deze titel ook naar dat platform. Nu de PlayStation 5 verkrijgbaar is kan dezelfde game natuurlijk niet ontbreken en daarom werkt Rockstar al enige tijd aan een PS5-versie.

Het meest gemakkelijke is om Grand Theft Auto V simpelweg naar de PlayStation 5 te porten, maar dat is nu precies wat Rockstar niet doet. Ze geven de game alle aandacht, zodat het anders aanvoelt voor de nieuwe release op de nieuwe technologie waarop het verschijnt.

De technologie wordt geoptimaliseerd, de visuele aspecten krijgen een upgrade en de performance ziet een verbetering. Dat zijn de uitgangspunten van Take-Two Interactive als uitgever zegt CEO Strauss Zelnick tijdens de Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference.

“We’ve done differently than the competition – we don’t just port titles over, we actually take the time to do the very best job we can making the title different for the new release, for the new technology that we’re launching it on. So, we improve the technology, we upgrade the visuals, and we make performance enhancements. And that’s why I think our remastered titles typically do so well.”

“It was a standard-bearer when it was launched (referring to GTA 5), it continued to be the standard-bearer in the second generation, we’ll see how Grand Theft Auto does in the next generation. Obviously, I’m confident that Rockstar is going to deliver just a great experience, but you can’t do that if you’re just doing a simple port.”