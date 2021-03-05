Alhoewel de PS5 niet de grootste launch line-up had, sprong het bizarre en kleurrijke Bugsnax er wel tussenuit. Ontwikkelaar Young Horses gaf onlangs al aan nog niet klaar met Bugsnax te zijn en we mogen in de toekomst dus nog meer content in de game verwachten. Inmiddels is er ook een nieuwe update uitgerold die een handige feature met zich meebrengt.

Update 1.06 brengt namelijk de optie naar de game om je save data van de PS4 naar de PS5 over te zetten. Naast deze optie brengt deze update nog wat kleine andere verbeteringen aan die je hieronder in de patch notes kunt nalezen.