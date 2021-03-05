Alhoewel de PS5 niet de grootste launch line-up had, sprong het bizarre en kleurrijke Bugsnax er wel tussenuit. Ontwikkelaar Young Horses gaf onlangs al aan nog niet klaar met Bugsnax te zijn en we mogen in de toekomst dus nog meer content in de game verwachten. Inmiddels is er ook een nieuwe update uitgerold die een handige feature met zich meebrengt.
Update 1.06 brengt namelijk de optie naar de game om je save data van de PS4 naar de PS5 over te zetten. Naast deze optie brengt deze update nog wat kleine andere verbeteringen aan die je hieronder in de patch notes kunt nalezen.
Bugsnax update 1.06
- Added ability to transfer saves online between PS4 and PS5 skus of Bugsnax.
- Added additional save data backup to protect against instances of potential save data corruption.
- Dialogue text ‘Wait’ mode added to Settings->Game for extending text display time until button press.
- Ability to change player fur color in Pause menu under Settings->Game during gameplay.
- Ability to change screen shake intensity in Settings->Game.
- Overwriting a save in the New Game screen now requires pressing a separate button to avoid accidental deletion.
- Fix for master volume affecting some environmental sounds more than others.
- Added statues to re-summon Legendary Bugsnax and replay them after completing the quest.
- Improve reactiveness of Tripwire.
- Player holding handnet animation now plays when approaching vulnerable snak.
- Eggabell will now remain in Frosted Peak after completing her questline.
- Updates to inaccurate journal descriptions and tags.
- Assorted fixes for stuck Bugsnax/Grumpuses, lingering/missing objects, and other oddities.
- Fix for bug paths not showing up in the Snax Scope if you scan and then quickly close the scope.
- Fixes for some issues with Barn Donations.
- Reduce Sodie spray particle count and translucency for performance gains