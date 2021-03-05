Ongeveer drie weken geleden verscheen de meest recente update voor FIFA 21 en EA Sports heeft nu opnieuw een update uitgebracht. PS4 gebruikers kunnen update 1.16 binnenhalen en PS5 spelers kunnen update 1.000.008 downloaden. Deze update doet inhoudelijk niet veel en lost enkel wat kleine problemen op.

Zo worden er problemen uit diverse modi verholpen, waaronder Ultimate Team, Carrière en Volta Football. Hieronder kan je de patch notes van deze update bekijken. Ook worden problemen die zich enkel voordoen op de PS4 met deze update aangepakt, wat er hieronder bij genoteerd staat.

FIFA 21 update 1.16 (1.000.008)

FIFA Ultimate Team

Addressed the following issues:

When a previously locked Objective group was unlocked, it could have still continued to display as locked until the player exited and re-entered FUT.

The end-of-match Squad Battles FUT Coin Skill Rewards calculation did not always display correctly.

This was a visual issue only and did not impact the calculation.

After viewing the Captain’s Squad in a Co-Op Lobby, the background player models could remain on screen even when navigating through other menus.

In some cases, the Search Filters on the Stadium tab of the Transfer Market displayed placeholder text.

Sometimes, the Stadium menu could filter Item searches by Ball Items instead of the correct Item category.

In some situations, crowd flags incorrectly displayed a placeholder badge.

[PlayStation 4 and Xbox One Only] Addressed a typo found on a Goal Song Item.

Career Mode

Addressed the following issue:

Qualification for the Asian Continental Cup did not function correctly.

VOLTA FOOTBALL

Addressed the following issue:

In Squad Management, the Player Chemistry UI element present on Avatars did not display the correct value.

This was a visual error only and did not impact Chemistry calculations.

FIFA Online

Addressed the following issues:

[PlayStation 4 and Xbox One Only] When accessing the Privacy Setting screen from the main menu, the Title could load indefinitely.

The Soccer Aid team was incorrectly available to use in Online Seasons.

General, Audio, and Visual

Made the following changes:

Added the Input Overlay option to the Visual tab found in Game Settings.

When enabled, the Input Overlay displays on screen visuals that enables players to see which inputs they performed in game and how they’re processed when in online matches.

Input Overlay can be configured in three different ways: Input Only: one wireless controller graphic is shown on screen and it displays inputs performed in a match. Input Only + Online Response: two wireless controller graphics are shown on screen, displaying both your local inputs and the inputs processed by a FIFA Game Data Center and your network. Off: The Input Overlay is disabled. To learn more about the Input Overlay, visit EA Help.

Updated some kits, adboards, balls, boots, flags, badges, and 2D portraits.

Added 8 Starheads, and 3 legacy Starheads.

Stay tuned to the EA SPORTS FIFA Tracker to learn when these Starheads will become active.

Addressed the following issues: