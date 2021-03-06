

Hazelight brengt eind deze maand de nieuwe coöperatieve game It Takes Two uit en ten opzichte van A Way Out – hun vorige game – is dit een totaal andere titel. Wederom erg creatief, zoals wel uit onze hands-on preview bleek en met een dubbele speelduur lijkt het een mooie titel om in de gaten te houden.

Het duurt nog even voordat de game uitkomt, maar de Trophies zijn al wel bekend. Die zijn namelijk op het PlayStation Network gezet en dat brengt ons bij het onderstaande overzicht. De meeste benamingen en omschrijvingen geven niet direct prijs wat je moet doen, maar gezien de game hevig op het verhaal leunt willen we je adviseren enkel verder te kijken als je niet zoveel moeite hebt met enige vorm van lichte spoilers.

Platinum

Power Couple

-You are unstoppable, nothing stands in your way

Goud

It Took Two

-You did it! CO-LLA-BO-RATION!

Minigame Megalomania

-All minigames found!

Plastic Prison Breakers

-They had no way out.

Break the Bank

-Guess it was time to cash out.

A Daring Devil

-Put on a show and die trying.

Realize Your Art

-Isn’t it pretty? That’s going on the fridge.

On Rails Experience

-Choo Choo!

Platforming Prodigy

-Helltower? More like hello-from-up-here-tower!

Force Triangulated

-Breathe some wind into your ocarina, my skyward princess!

Mood Swing

-Took things a bit too far, didn’t you?

Brons

Fried Friendship

-It takes two to… torture.

Struck A Pose

-Self-inflicted paparazzi.

Faraway Frequencies

-The truth was out there all along!

Look At Him Go

-Shoot for the stars, literally.

Snackosaurus

-Now look who’s extinct!

Lost And Found

-Again? Keep track of your kids!

Something Fishy

-Don’t feed the animals! Or do, they’re adorable.

Terror Of The Seven Seas

-Scurvy! Ye look smashing, captain!

Bug Sized Relaxation

-Release that tension at the root level.

Meditation Maestro

-You reached a higher state of mind. Or at least some peace and quiet.

It Takes Two is vanaf 26 maart verkrijgbaar voor de PlayStation 4 en 5, hoewel er geen specifieke PlayStation 5-versie uitkomt.