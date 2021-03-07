Via het PlayStation Blog heeft Sony weer bekendgemaakt welke games er in de afgelopen maand het vaakst over de digitale toonbank van de PlayStation Store zijn gegaan. Net als de vorige keer het geval was, blijkt FIFA 21 ook in februari de populairste game te zijn voor de PlayStation 5 en ditmaal ook voor de PlayStation 4.

Verder zijn het vooral de bekende namen als Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla en Grand Theft Auto V die we in de lijsten terugzien. Call of Duty: Warzone en Rocket League behoren net als de afgelopen maanden nog altijd tot de populairste free-to-play games. Bekijk het volledige overzicht met de beste verkopende games van de afgelopen maand hieronder.

PS5

  1. FIFA 21
  2. Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla
  3. Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
  4. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
  5. Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
  6. Mortal Kombat 11
  7. Hitman III
  8. Demon’s Souls
  9. Borderlands 3
  10. Madden NFL 21
  11. Immortals Fenyx Rising
  12. WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship
  13. NBA 2K21
  14. No Man’s Sky
  15. Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood
  16. Nioh 2 Remastered – The Complete Edition
  17. Godfall
  18. Sackboy: A Big Adventure
  19. Watch Dogs: Legion
  20. DiRT 5

PS4

  1. FIFA 21
  2. Grand Theft Auto V
  3. Minecraft
  4. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
  5. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
  6. Tekken 7
  7. Red Dead Redemption 2
  8. Little Nightmares II
  9. Ark: Survival Evolved
  10. Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
  11. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
  12. Jump Force
  13. Gran Turismo Sport
  14. Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla
  15. UFC 4
  16. Need for Speed Heat
  17. Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
  18. The Forest
  19. World War Z
  20. Star Wars Battlefront II

PS VR

  1. Beat Saber
  2. Job Simulator
  3. Superhot VR
  4. Swordsman VR
  5. The Walking Dead Onslaught
  6. Creed: Rise to Glory
  7. Gorn
  8. The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners
  9. Arizona Sunshine
  10. Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series

Free-to-play (PS5 + PS4)

  1. Call of Duty: Warzone
  2. Rocket League
  3. Fortnite
  4. Apex Legends
  5. Vigor
  6. eFootball PES 2021 Lite
  7. Genshin Impact
  8. Rogue Company
  9. Destiny 2
  10. Rec Room