

Via het PlayStation Blog heeft Sony weer bekendgemaakt welke games er in de afgelopen maand het vaakst over de digitale toonbank van de PlayStation Store zijn gegaan. Net als de vorige keer het geval was, blijkt FIFA 21 ook in februari de populairste game te zijn voor de PlayStation 5 en ditmaal ook voor de PlayStation 4.

Verder zijn het vooral de bekende namen als Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla en Grand Theft Auto V die we in de lijsten terugzien. Call of Duty: Warzone en Rocket League behoren net als de afgelopen maanden nog altijd tot de populairste free-to-play games. Bekijk het volledige overzicht met de beste verkopende games van de afgelopen maand hieronder.

PS5

FIFA 21 Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Mortal Kombat 11 Hitman III Demon’s Souls Borderlands 3 Madden NFL 21 Immortals Fenyx Rising WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship NBA 2K21 No Man’s Sky Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood Nioh 2 Remastered – The Complete Edition Godfall Sackboy: A Big Adventure Watch Dogs: Legion DiRT 5

PS4

FIFA 21 Grand Theft Auto V Minecraft Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Tekken 7 Red Dead Redemption 2 Little Nightmares II Ark: Survival Evolved Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Jump Force Gran Turismo Sport Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla UFC 4 Need for Speed Heat Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout The Forest World War Z Star Wars Battlefront II

PS VR

Beat Saber Job Simulator Superhot VR Swordsman VR The Walking Dead Onslaught Creed: Rise to Glory Gorn The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners Arizona Sunshine Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series

Free-to-play (PS5 + PS4)