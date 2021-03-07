Via het PlayStation Blog heeft Sony weer bekendgemaakt welke games er in de afgelopen maand het vaakst over de digitale toonbank van de PlayStation Store zijn gegaan. Net als de vorige keer het geval was, blijkt FIFA 21 ook in februari de populairste game te zijn voor de PlayStation 5 en ditmaal ook voor de PlayStation 4.
Verder zijn het vooral de bekende namen als Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla en Grand Theft Auto V die we in de lijsten terugzien. Call of Duty: Warzone en Rocket League behoren net als de afgelopen maanden nog altijd tot de populairste free-to-play games. Bekijk het volledige overzicht met de beste verkopende games van de afgelopen maand hieronder.
PS5
- FIFA 21
- Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
- Mortal Kombat 11
- Hitman III
- Demon’s Souls
- Borderlands 3
- Madden NFL 21
- Immortals Fenyx Rising
- WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship
- NBA 2K21
- No Man’s Sky
- Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood
- Nioh 2 Remastered – The Complete Edition
- Godfall
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure
- Watch Dogs: Legion
- DiRT 5
PS4
- FIFA 21
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Minecraft
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
- Tekken 7
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Little Nightmares II
- Ark: Survival Evolved
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Jump Force
- Gran Turismo Sport
- Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla
- UFC 4
- Need for Speed Heat
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
- The Forest
- World War Z
- Star Wars Battlefront II
PS VR
- Beat Saber
- Job Simulator
- Superhot VR
- Swordsman VR
- The Walking Dead Onslaught
- Creed: Rise to Glory
- Gorn
- The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners
- Arizona Sunshine
- Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series
Free-to-play (PS5 + PS4)
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- Rocket League
- Fortnite
- Apex Legends
- Vigor
- eFootball PES 2021 Lite
- Genshin Impact
- Rogue Company
- Destiny 2
- Rec Room
Los van playstation xbox etc etc. Dit is toch een triest lijstje?! Ik bedoel gta 5 kwam uit op ps3. Meeste is oude meuk en remake. November is de next gen uitgekomen en er is eigenlijk een bal nog voor. Ik heb de ps5 en xbox series, ze staan zelden aan. Begin dit jaar ook weinig releases of iets om naar uit te kijken. Hopelijk later dit jaar beter.