

Eind vorige week werd duidelijk dat Crystal Dynamics met de aankomende update voor Marvel’s Avengers het levelen ietwat wil gaan aanpassen. Dit kon op gefronste wenkbrauwen rekenen, omdat de game niet bijster succesvol is geweest en het oprekken van de tijd om het maximale level te bereiken zou averechts kunnen werken voor nieuwkomers.

De ontwikkelaar heeft nu aangegeven dat ze wat onduidelijk waren in hun bewoording, wat dus voor verwarring heeft gezorgd. Via Reddit heeft Crystal Dynamics nu een nieuwe verklaring gedeeld die wat duidelijker is. De aanpassing wordt niet gedaan om de grind langer te maken, maar om een meer gestroomlijnde ervaring te bieden naargelang de skill punten die je krijgt zodra je progressie boekt.

We laten de ontwikkelaar hieronder zelf even aan het woord:

“We wanted to offer more clarification and details on the recently announced XP change: we did not change XP to increase grind for grind’s sake. Our initial blog was not comprehensive enough to convey what we were doing and why….so we caused confusion,…we get it.

So what are we doing and why?

Currently, as you get to higher levels, the XP required between levels didn’t scale well, but your ability to crush enemies certainly does speed up at higher levels, so you could end up leveling up (“dinging”) 2 to 3 times per mission – with missions taking about 10-20 minutes in length.

So what’s the problem? This is great, you might say.

The problem we were seeing, and hearing, was that you would immediately get more skill points than you had time to review, apply, and get used to, before embarking on your next mission and gaining your next few levels. Hopefully, you can see the issue here.

We want people to level up, in fact, we really want to see more people level up more Heroes, as playing the full Avenger roster should be the most fun thing you can do, but we don’t want the leveling up experience to be too overwhelming or diminish exploring each skill purchase.

So we smoothed out the higher-level curves to make it so you were less likely to “ding” more than once or twice per mission at the higher end. There is so much variability in how quick you can gain XP (level types, mission selection, etc…), but the end result of our tuning was meant to add around 3-5 hours to reach the maximum level in total. This means leveling at a steadier place around every 2-4 missions at the upper end. We consider this a way to achieve clearer “ding” thresholds, and more time to engage with and enjoy each skill purchase. We also tuned the game to make early leveling slightly faster, giving players more advantage against enemies when first starting out and hopefully making them feel more like a Super Hero faster.

Lastly, more powerful enemies will grant additional XP, which makes them more rewarding to take down.

Hopefully, this clears things up and offers a better vision of what we’re doing with the XP change, and we’ll work better to make things clearer when we share this sort of information.

In addition, the bug we discovered in regards to Kate leveling up at a blistering pace was due to players being able to level up about 200-300% faster than other Heroes. We intend to fix this so that all Heroes can level up at the same pace.”