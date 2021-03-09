

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot krijgt later dit jaar een nieuwe uitbreiding, zo heeft Bandai Namco aangekondigd. Het gaat hier om de ‘Trunks: The Warrior of Hope’ uitbreiding die aan het begin van de zomer moet uitkomen, maar een specifieke datum is helaas nog niet bekend.

Samen met deze aankondiging is er ook een trailer online gegaan en die kan je hieronder bekijken. Deze uitbreiding valt onder de Season Pass, waaronder eerder al de twee A New Power Awakens uitbreidingen verschenen. Beschik je niet over deze pas? Dan is de uitbreiding ook los verkrijgbaar uiteraard.

Nog wat aanvullende informatie tref je in het kader hieronder.

Goku has died. He had stool tall against the deadliest of foes, but the mighty warrior was no match for the virus in his heart. Though those close to Goku were overcome with sadness, they continued to lead peaceful lives for some time.

However, half a year later, two monstrosities appeared on an island to the south. Earth’s defenders met them head-on, but they stood no chance. Piccolo was the first to fall, then Vegeta, Yamcha, Tien, and Krillin all lost their lives.

The two androids plunged the world into a state of constant fear and chaos… It is here, 13 years later, that our story begins. A story about a world without Goku…