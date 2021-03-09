Begin vorige maand verscheen de PlayStation 5 versie van NioH 2 op de markt, en een nieuwe versie betekent vaak bugfixes aan de horizon! En ontwikkelaar Team Ninja laat er geen gras over groeien. Patch 1.27 strijkt weer een klein aantal oneffenheden glad.
Hieronder hebben we een lijstje neergezet met een duo fixes voor de PS4-versie en een iets groter aantal bugfixes voor de PS5-versie.
NioH 2: 1.27 patch notes
PS4 Bug fixes
- Fixed a bug that could make “Jasper of Righteousness” unusable
- Fixed other minor bugs
PS5 Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug that made Jasper of Righteousness unusable
- Fixed a bug where the preselection was not effective when the ranged weapon start button was set to “L2” or “R2”.
- Fixed a bug that prevented some additional content devices already received in the PS4 ™ version from being deleted when the saved data was transferred to the PS5 ™ version.
- Fixed a bug where when “Game Mode” is “120fps Mode” the “Great Ability” of a particular enemy may not be returned as a “Special Ability”.
- Fixed a bug that could cause the process to slow down when Game Mode is 120fps Mode.
- Fixed other minor bugs
