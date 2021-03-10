Ubisoft heeft de multiplayermodus voor Watch Dogs: Legion uitgebracht, zoals je eerder vandaag al hebt kunnen lezen. Gelijktijdig met de release van deze uitbreiding voor de game is ook update 1.12 uitgebracht en daar hebben we de patch notes van verkregen.
De update richt zich op een paar kleine issues, waaronder het plots verdwijnen van gebouwen op de PlayStation 5. Ook worden potentiële crashes verholpen en nog wat andere dingen aangepakt. Check voor alle details het overzicht hieronder.
Global
- Fixed an issue that caused several masks to go missing from players’ wardrobes after TU3.0.
- Fixed an issue that could cause the game to crash when performing an operative swap in specific areas of the open world.
- Fixed an issue that would cause placeholder text to be displayed for inactive operatives when inspecting them while in a restricted area.
- Fixed an issue that could cause the game to crash when ray tracing was enabled.
- Fixed an issue that could cause the game to freeze when selecting a tab in the in-game store.
Ubisoft Connect
- Fixed an issue that would prevent a notification to appear when completing time limited challenges.
PlayStation 5
- Fixed an issue that could cause buildings in the open world to become temporarily invisible. No more hide and seek!
spel weggooien!!!
Nu nog zo veel bug fixes kan echt niet!
Nu nog een 60fps mode. Zou echt Nice zijn
Leuk spel!