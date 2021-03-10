

Er is vandaag weer een nieuwe sale live gegaan in de PlayStation Store en die richt zich uitsluitend op sequels, prequels en downloadbare content. De korting kan hierbij oplopen tot maar liefst 75%, dus dat maakt automatisch ook dat er erg aantrekkelijke deals tussen zitten.

De sale omvat ruim 100 aanbiedingen, dus het is zeker de moeite waard om even een kijkje te nemen. Hieronder zoals gewoonlijk een greep uit het aanbod. Voor het complete overzicht kan je hier in de PlayStation Store terecht.

Star Wars Battlefront II – Van €24,99 voor €9,99

Battlefield V – Van €49,99 voor €9,99

Spyro Reignited Trilogy – Van €39,99 voor €15,99

Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare 2 – Van €19,99 voor €4,99

Mafia II: Definitive Edition – Van €29,99 voor €14,99

Assassin’s Creed III Remastered – Van €39,99 voor €13,99

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope & Man of Medan Bundle – Van €49,99 voor €29,99

Injustice 2 – Legendarische Editie – Van €54,99 voor €19,79

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy – Van €39,99 voor €9,99

Dead Rising Triple bundelpakket – Van €49,99 voor €14,99

Just Cause 4 – Complete Edition – Van €69,99 voor €17,49

Marvel’s Spider-Man: The City That Never Sleeps – Season Pass – Van €19,99 voor €9,99

MXGP 2020 – The Official Motocross Videogame – Van €59,99 voor €41,99

SnowRunner – Season Pass – Van €24,99 voor €19,99

Horizon: Zero Dawn – The Frozen Wilds – Van €14,99 voor €8,99

Knack 2 – Van €39,99 voor €11,99

MXGP 2020 – The Official Motocross Videogame – Van €69,99 voor €48,99

Far Cry 3 Classic Edition – Van €29,99 voor €9,89

Far Cry: Primal – Van €29,99 voor €9,89

Assassin’s Creed: Origins – Season Pass – Van €39,99 voor €15,99

Assassin’s Creed: Rogue Remastered – Van €29,99 voor €8,99

Life is Strange 2 Complete Season – Van €31,96 voor €12,78

Cars 3: Vol Gas voor de Winst – Van €59,99 voor €11,99

Assassin’s Creed: Origins – Van €69,99 voor €15,39

The Escapists 2 – Game of the Year Edition – Van €26,99 voor €9,44

Project CARS 2 Deluxe Edition – Van €99,99 voor €14,99

Metal Slug 3 – Van €11,99 voor €2,99

God Eater 2 Rage Burst – Van €49,99 voor €7,49

Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle – Van €59,99 voor €40,19

Life is Strange 2 – Episode 4 – Van €7,99 voor €3,99

Tropico 5 – Complete Collection Upgrade Pack – Van €29,99 voor €14,09

Super Mega Baseball 3 – Van €39,99 voor €19,99

Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour – Quad Lake Pass – Van €35,99 voor €17,99

Train Sim World 2: CSX C40-8W – Van €13,99 voor €9,79

The Surge 2 – The Kraken Expansion – Van €9,99 voor €6,69

The Catch: Carp & Coarse – Lake Beasts Equipment Pack – Van €6,99 voor €4,19

The Surge 2 – Season Pass – Van €14,99 voor €7,49

The Surge: A Walk in the Park (DLC) – Van €9,99 voor €6,69

Alienation-DLC: Season Pass – Van €7,99 voor €4,95

Party Hard 2 Collector’s Edition – Van €23,99 voor €11,99

The Surge – The Good, the Bad and the Augmented Expansion – Van €6,99 voor €4,68

Mega Man X Legacy Collection – Van €19,99 voor €9,99

Shenmue III – Complete DLC Collection – Van €14,99 voor €7,49

Asdivine Hearts II – Van €14,99 voor €8,99

Geometry Wars 3: Dimensions – Van €14,99 voor €4,94

Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2 – Van €19,99 voor €9,99

Mega Man Legacy Collection – Van €14,99 voor €4,94

Wild Arms 3 – Van €14,99 voor €7,49

