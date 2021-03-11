

Ubisoft heeft weer een nieuwe update voor Immortals: Fenyx Rising uitgebracht en het gaat hier om patch 1.20. Deze is nu te downloaden voor alle versies van de game en naast dat het zich primair richt op het fixen van bugs en wat issues, komt het ook met een klein beetje nieuwe content.

De update voegt namelijk de “We Are Not Alone” quest aan de game toe, geheel gratis. Het is niet zonder reden, deze toevoeging. Het vormt namelijk de opmaat naar de aankomende uitbreiding die voor de game gepland staat. Dat is de “Myths of the Eastern Realm” uitbreiding die in de nabije toekomst zal verschijnen.

De update is 4.9GB groot op de PlayStation 4 en op de PlayStation 5 weegt de patch 5.1GB. Hieronder alle details.

Highlights: Added support for the “Myths of the Eastern Realm” add-on, coming soon ✿

Stability improvements

Various bug fixes Primer Quest How to access the primer quest: Update your game with the latest Title Update

Load our game

Open your map and check the South of Aphrodite’s region ☺ Quests, world events, side activities: Added a failsafe to ensure Fenyx does not lose items found in the Vaults

Fixed an issue where the Fleet Footed Merch store and the Live Tasks were not available in the Hall of Gods

Fixed an issue where Fenyx could not reenter Ajax Fort after falling into the water

Fixed an issue where NPCs were missing from the Hall of the Gods – Hermes just told us everyone is there, safe and sound!

Fixed an issue where killing World Bosses would not award Mythical fragments Gameplay, combat and balancing Added small health regeneration to preserve first section of the health bar in Vaults – But we all know Fenyx can rise from the ashes… User interface: Added an option to toggle the ‘double press dodge’ action

