Eind februari deelde Lucid Games de toekomstplannen voor Destruction AllStars en toen werd duidelijk dat de game voor de komende twee maanden nog heel wat content zal krijgen. Voor maart werd onder meer de Mayhem playlist beloofd en deze is nu verschenen. Update 1.003.001 is nu beschikbaar om te downloaden en is zo’n kleine 600MB groot.

De grootste toevoeging is dus de Mayhem playlist, waarin je het in teams van 8 tegen elkaar opneemt. Deze playlist is twee weken lang beschikbaar. Ook wordt er opnieuw aan de Weekly Challenges gesleuteld en deze update brengt verder nog wat bug fixes met zich mee. Hieronder kan je de volledige patch notes vinden.

Mayhem 8v8 is now LIVE!💥

Grab your friends and dive into the arena – which team can cause the most destruction and come out on top? pic.twitter.com/FRURt5JV6w

— Destruction AllStars (@PLAYDestruction) March 11, 2021