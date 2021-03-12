Vorige week kondigde Ubisoft al aan dat het derde seizoen voor Hyper Scape op 11 maart van start zou gaan. Deze grootse update is inmiddels verschenen en brengt een heleboel content, aanpassingen en bug fixes naar de game. In het voorgaande bericht doken we al een beetje in op de inhoud van het derde seizoen en hieronder kan je de volledige lijst aan patch notes bekijken.

Zoals je ziet is het een erg lange lijst waar je zeker even voor moet zitten om niet alles te missen. In het kort brengt seizoen 3 een veranderde map, nieuwe Battle Pass met 100 Tiers, Firewall hack en nog veel meer. Update 1.26 is nu beschikbaar om te downloaden. Hieronder kan je tevens een trailer van het derde seizoen bekijken.

Update 1.26 voor Hyper Scape

Hyper Scape Season 3 New Features:

Neo Arcadia 2.0

Main features:

More open spaces and variety in the combat encounters with other players.

More variety across the world and zones. Each zone feels different and offer a different gameplay style.

Chests now spawn 100% of the time and loot can now also be found outside of buildings to adjust to the bigger open areas that you’ll find in the map.

Loot and zone closing are adapted for all game modes. Overall loot density has been increased compared to the previous patch, to return to the usual density experienced before.

New hack: Firewall

The Firewall is a new deployable Hack with strong offensive and defensive capacities. Activating your Firewall hack creates a barrier that will block incoming enemy fire until destroyed, while still allowing you and your allies (squad & team) to shoot through.

New end of match menu

Season 3 introduces a new 2D Hub Flow in the main menu accessible after completing a match and should offer a faster and more interactive experience. The new menu uses a tab structure to quickly access several key areas of the game while waiting for the next match or for your squad and friends to join.

The following tabs can be accessed from this new menu between matches, without having to return to the Hyper Scape HUB:

Play — Change your selected game mode, view Challenges, invite a friend and view profile & stats.

— Change your selected game mode, view Challenges, invite a friend and view profile & stats. Battle Pass — View your progress, inspect items and buy the Battle Pass or tiers.

— View your progress, inspect items and buy the Battle Pass or tiers. Rank — View your current ranking, top 10 ranked matches and seasonal ranking stats.

— View your current ranking, top 10 ranked matches and seasonal ranking stats. Shop — Claim the Daily Gift, visit the Daily & Weekly Shop and buy Bitcrowns.

— Claim the Daily Gift, visit the Daily & Weekly Shop and buy Bitcrowns. Locker — You can now access your Locker to check newly unlocked content, and customize the look of your Champion, weapons and more in between matches!

— You can now access your Locker to check newly unlocked content, and customize the look of your Champion, weapons and more in between matches! Memories — Read the lore and backstory of the Champions of Hyper Scape via the Memory Shards.

In addition, players will now be able to stay in the Post-Match results pages for as long as they would like. Browse your Scoring Cards from your last match, check in on your Challenges progressed or completed, and view changes made to your Ranking. The following tabs will now appear in the Post-Match results:

Scoring

Challenges

Ranking

WEAPONS

Based on multiple feedback from the community we decided to adjust some of the most polarizing weapons that were too dominant or generated some recurring frustration.

We also brought some reductions in term of aim-assist mechanics: Alongside per weapon changes, we’ve reduced the size of the “head” volume used by our bullet magnet system to remove confusion between body and headshots. The controller adhesion has been further reduced to promote a fairer experience when Controller and Keyboard & Mouse players are playing together. Controller players still get adhesion to help their crosshair stay on a target while they’re aiming with a controller

Atrax

Decreased Explosion Area of Effect to 4.5R (previously 5.5R)

D-tap

Decreased Damage across Fusion to 8/8/8/8/10 (previously 10/10/10/10/12)

Harpy

Decreased Bullet Magnet range

Komodo

Decreased Damage across Fusion to 29/29/29/29/34 (previously 32/32/32/32/37)

(previously 32/32/32/32/37) Decreased Explosion Area of Effect to 3.5R (previously 4R)

Mammoth mark I

Decreased Damage across Fusion to 4/4/4/4/5 (previously 5/5/5/5/6)

Ripper

Decreased Bullet Magnet range

Game modes playlist

Starting with Season 3, Hyper Scape’s Game Modes will be restructured to feature the 3 fan-favorite Game Mode Tiles at all time:

Crown Rush Squad — 60 players, Ranked

Crown Rush Solo — 60 players, Unranked

Team Deathmatch — 6v6, Unranked

Team Deathmatch updates

All loot will now be fully fused from the start of the match. This change also applies to the weapon and Hack you start with.

We’ve improved the level design and art for the three TDM maps: Foundry Hillside Bus Depot

Improved respawn randomness (you will be less likely to respawn in the same place twice in a row)

Barks were added to specify the time remaining in a match

Unified and changed the UI colors and behaviors of the Match Feed widget, the TDM Scoreboard and squadmate colors:

Your team will always be the Blue team

You will always be fighting against the Red Team

Arcadium updates

Arcadium, our free roam game mode, is receiving another batch of improvements and updates:

Explore the new Neo Arcadia map with more than 200+ patrolling drones and bots across the map

These drones will have red trails to make them more visible

Elimination sequence was changed to pod re-deployment instead of instant respawn

Navigation pickups have been removed

Squad text and voice chat is now supported

Weapons and Hacks loot will now quickly respawn at the Red Tiger landmark, for easier gearing up.

COMBAT SYSTEMS

Shooters on compass

Nearby enemy contenders will now be briefly displayed on the compass when shooting (up to 130m from you).

Developer Notes: This should make it easier to identify threats during heated fights or spot hidden shooters.

Improved damage and hit feedback

We have improved both VFX and sound feedbacks while engaging enemies in combat.

Improved legibility of enemy health bars

Enemy health bars are now more differentiable between allies and enemies

Dynamic UI opacity

We’ve added a new behavior to reduce the opacity of certain UI elements near the reticle of the players in order to declutter their view, both in Hip-Fire and ADS (including squadmate nameplates like in the screenshot above, ping markers and more).

improved color blindness filter logic

Modified the behavior of the colorblindness modes through a “contrast change” logic instead of trying to translate what color blinded people could see compared to non-color blinded people

OTHER SYSTEMS

Reduced lobby waiting time

We have significantly reduced much of the wait time previously spent waiting in the Lobby so matches will now start much faster once a match has been found

A 10-second countdown will appear as soon as all players are loaded into the game.

Loaded player count in lobby

A widget which displays the total number of players found for the upcoming match will appear with the following information:

Number of players currently loaded

Total number of players found for match

As soon as all players found have successfully loaded into the Lobby, the 10-second countdown to match start will begin

Improved manual data center matchmaking

Overriding a Data Center will now only search within the specified data center

As a result, the Activity Levels and Estimated Matchmaking Times will be more consistent.

New “memory shards” challenge section

New Challenges have been added that will run until the end of the season. Memory Shards will only be obtainable via these challenges now.

Developer Notes: This addition was done to allow players to unlock weekly memories in Team Deathmatch modes, and prevent issues with pre-closing of zones hiding collectibles.

Daily gift

The following have been added to the Daily Gift:

3 new items added to the Regular Daily Gift

10 new items added to the Special Daily Gift