Er staat een nieuwe update voor Destiny 2 klaar en die zal op 16 maart live gaan. Dit nadat er onderhoud heeft plaatsgevonden aan de servers die dag, zoals Bungie wel vaker doet. De update zal aanstaande dinsdag vanaf 19.00 uur te downloaden zijn en deze richt zich primair op Strikes.
De twee onderstaande Strikes kennen nog wat issues, waaronder dat de baas niet spawnt. Dat is natuurlijk vervelend en dat zou na deze update verholpen moeten zijn. Ook worden er nog wat andere bugs en issues aangepakt en het overzicht geeft daar een duidelijk beeld van.
Tot slot worden er nog wat aanpassingen doorgevoerd met betrekking tot armor. Bungie geeft hierbij overigens aan dat dit een preview is, de daadwerkelijke update zal nog meer doen. Daarvoor moeten we de definitieve patch notes afwachten.
Strikes
Fallen S.A.B.E.R.:
- Fixed an issue where the strike Boss would not spawn until all players were alive and present.
- Improved objective waypoint behavior.
- Fixed some grammatical errors in player-directive text.
- Fixed a bug where a fireteam member entering the area late could cause the Warsat falling visual effects again.
- Fixed an issue where Zavala’s dialog in the first area could play multiple times.
- Fixed a bug where a fallen energy shield could be seen sticking out of a wall.
Devil’s Lair:
- Sepiks Prime now has a Boss health bar.
- Fixed some floating environment objects.
- Fixed an issue where some monster spawn points looked like accessible doorways to players.
- Fixed an issue where an Overload Captain could spawn with the wrong name.
- Fixed an issue where the Fallen Walker and Fallen Brigs could respawn after they were defeated.
- Fixed an issue where physics was missing from a wall early in the strike, allowing players to get lost out of environment.
Armor
- Fixed an issue with the Linear Actuators Exotic perk for the Titan Exotic Dunemarchers, which was not triggering properly. The perk now behaves as expected, triggering on each/subsequent melee strike after an appropriate amount of sprint time.
- Font of Might no longer displays a generic “Damage Boost” string when its benefit is active.
- Fixed a bug where the Mantle of Battle Harmony and Omnioculus Exotics were not displaying their flavor text.
- Omioculus also no longer grants melee energy when making only yourself invisible under some circumstances.
- Cuirass of the Falling Star no longer grants an Overshield when used with Supers other than Thundercrash.