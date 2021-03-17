In 2019 kwam het mysterieuze “Murder Mystery Machine” uit als mobiele game voor Apple platformen. De game wist toen indruk te maken omdat het een erg mooie alliteratie is, maar ook omdat de spannende detectiveverhalen die de game je voorschotelt, leken aan te spreken. Daarom ook dat ontwikkelaar Blazing Griffin samenwerkt met Microïds om de game dit jaar uit te brengen op de PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch en pc.

Murder Mystery Machine volgt detectives Cassandra Clarke en Nate Houston. Je volgt onze helden terwijl ze een reeks misdaden proberen op te lossen. Er is heel wat werk aan de winkel, want de moorden en verdwijningen stapelen zich op. Aanwijzingen moeten onderzocht worden, getuigen ondervraagd en nog veel meer. Tijd dus om je detective skills boven te halen en deze vreemde incidenten op te lossen!

Murder Mystery Machine verschijnt in de loop van 2021. Lees hieronder meer en bekijk de trailer.

In Murder Mystery Machine, you join the D.C.A., the District Crime Agency. Your mission consists in helping detectives Cassandra Clarke, the young recruit, and Nate Houston, the experienced inspector, to solve numerous cases. It all begins when politician Frank Daniels is found dead in what looks like a burglary. Our two heroes will soon find themselves involved in a series of complex and interconnected crimes. Will you be up to the challenge and uncover the truth?

You will have to investigate multiple crime scenes putting your analytical and deduction skills to the test. Collect clues, connect evidence, interrogate suspects and find out who the culprits are.

