Eind februari kregen we een eerste voorproefje op People Can Fly’s nieuwste game Outriders, een RPG shooter waarin je je eigen personage kunt maken en kunt kiezen uit verschillende classes om mee te spelen.

De Poolse studio drukte ons eerder op het hart dat Outriders voor een lange tijd support zal blijven krijgen. In een interview met GamingBolt vertellen creative director Bartek Kmita en lead game designer Piotr Nowakowksi dat ze Outriders op de ‘old school’ manier willen afleveren. Dit betekent dat de game vanaf de releasedatum compleet is en er zullen geen microtransacties aanwezig zijn.

“We decided to go the old school approach, where we are just finishing the game and giving it to the players, not thinking about the microtransactions, game passes, and things like that. At some point, it was easier for us to think about the game that way, just delivering the whole product. We believe players will like that proposal, that they’re just buying something.”

De twee heren benadrukken echter dat het goed mogelijk is dat er op een later punt een vorm van een battle pass naar de game komt, maar dat dat vooral voor de spelers zal zijn die dieper in de wereld van Outriders willen duiken. People Can Fly wil graag hun wereld verder uitbouwen, maar dat zonder dat ze op microtransacties hoeven te leunen.

“Of course, it doesn’t close for us the option in the future to just add a battle pass or other similar content, but not like microtransactions, it would be more like the bigger components that can help those players who want to go deeper into our world, play in that world. But until then, we will have what we have created, and that is enough. Do we want to build on our world and mechanics? Sure, but not in the form of microtransactions.”