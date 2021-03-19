De laatste uitbreiding voor The Outer Worlds is deze week uitgekomen en daarmee komt er een einde aan nieuwe uitbreidingen voor de game. Met de komst van Murder on Eridanos zijn er ook een aantal bugs en andere problemen opgedoken. De ontwikkelaar maakt hier nu korte metten mee via een nieuwe update.
Zo worden wat algemene zaken zoals belichting, typfouten en lipsync bijgewerkt. Daarnaast wordt er op het gebied van design nog het een en ander aangepakt. Hieronder kan je alle patch notes van deze nieuwe update vinden.
Murder on Eridanos
- Achievements added for ‘Peril on Gorgon’ and ‘Murder on Eridanos’
General
- Fixed various lighting issues
- Fixed various typos and spelling errors
- Improved various lipsync animations
- Improved various textures
- Fixed some spots where players could become permanently stuck
- Improved overall collision
Design
- Reduced the spawn rate of some enemies in the Wilderness Exploitation Reserve
- Updated the Rizzo Security Guards near the Distillation Station so that they will attack the player if attacked first
- Fixed an issue where NPCs on the VIP Floor may not become hostile to the player
- Improved the performance when attacking specific enemy types with a melee weapon
- Updated the “Wormed Out” Flaw to provide the player with a 25% reduction in the effectiveness for Consumables
- Fixed an issue where companions would stop talking to the player after the player investigated the Prophet of Profitability
- Included a fix to prevent the player from hacking SAM while on the Unreliable
- Updated the detection range of the Discrepancy Amplifier for some pieces of evidence
- Redistributed lootable items and added locks on other items in some locations
- Mascot will now react appropriately to being threatened
- The Lawyer will now act appropriately if the player aims their weapon at him
Quests
- Fixed an issue with “Escape!” where NPCs were not behaving appropriately
- Fixed an issue in “The Bird Drug” where Ella Tinsley would not allow the player to progress further