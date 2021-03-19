De laatste uitbreiding voor The Outer Worlds is deze week uitgekomen en daarmee komt er een einde aan nieuwe uitbreidingen voor de game. Met de komst van Murder on Eridanos zijn er ook een aantal bugs en andere problemen opgedoken. De ontwikkelaar maakt hier nu korte metten mee via een nieuwe update.

Zo worden wat algemene zaken zoals belichting, typfouten en lipsync bijgewerkt. Daarnaast wordt er op het gebied van design nog het een en ander aangepakt. Hieronder kan je alle patch notes van deze nieuwe update vinden.