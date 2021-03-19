Begin deze maand verscheen update 1.16 voor FIFA 21 die een aantal kleine problemen wist op te lossen. EA Sports heeft nu opnieuw een update uitgebracht en daarmee is versie 1.17 nu beschikbaar om te downloaden. Deze update is aan de kleine kant en past wederom wat kleine zaken aan.

Deze update lost daarnaast een aantal PS4 en/of PS5 gerelateerde problemen op. Zo werkt de 3D audio nu naar behoren en ook kan je de Trophy ‘Seasoned to Perfection’ nu vrijspelen op beide platformen van Sony. Hieronder kan je de patch notes van update 1.17 nalezen.

Update 1.17 voor FIFA 21

IFA Ultimate Team

Addressed the following issues:

When accessing Transfer Targets through the Transfer Market and using the Compare Price function on a Player Item in Transfer Targets, Player Items did not always display correctly.

During Co-Op matches, the Captain’s Club name was not visible across stadium banners to the invited player.

A potential stability issue could occur when using Compare Price on a Transfer Target Player Item.

[Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC only] The Seasoned To Perfection Achievement did not count as completed when its requirements were met.

[PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 only] The Seasoned To Perfection Trophy did not count as completed when its requirements were met.

Career Mode

Addressed the following issues:

When using the Quick Sim option for a Training Day, player Fitness and Match Sharpness was unaffected.

The Replace 3 Players From The Team Board Objective did not track as completed when its requirements were met.

VOLTA FOOTBALL

Addressed the following issues:

Updated a typo found on the message that displays when discarding Items.

Addressed a potential stability issue that could occur when viewing the Skill Tree.

General, Audio, and Visual

Made the following changes:

Added 5 new Starheads. Stay tuned to the EA SPORTS FIFA Tracker to learn when these Starheads will become active.

Updated some kits and boots.

Addressed the following issue: