

Ontwikkelaar Bkom Studios en uitgever BTC Studios hebben Zorro: The Chronicles aangekondigd voor de PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 en diverse andere platformen. Deze game is gebaseerd op de geanimeerde tv-serie met de gelijknamige naam uit 2015.

In deze game keert Don Diego de la Vega na vijf jaar in Spanje te zijn geweest terug naar Californië. Hij verlangt terug naar zijn oude omgeving, maar bij aankomst blijkt niets meer te zijn wat het ooit was, dit dankzij Captain Monasterio die nogal gierig is.

Wat ooit een fijne plek was, is veranderd in een onderdrukte regio die hopeloos aanvoelt. Dat kan Don Diego natuurlijk niet hebben en daarom trekt hij zijn Zorro-outfit weer aan om ten strijde te trekken tegen het onrecht.

Live a hero’s life, and fight for justice. Play as the legendary Zorro or his sister Ines. Develop your skills by unlocking better stats, new moves, and talismans.

Master your fighting technique and become the best swordsman in Spanish California! Enjoy fun and rewarding swashbuckling combat featuring hilarious yet spectacular finishing moves.

Choose your playthrough style. Adapt your approach to a wide variety of enemy types. Use ninja-like stealth to take your opponents by surprise, sneak around them to explore your surroundings, or engage them in action-packed sword fights.

Enjoy beautifully designed, colorful locations. Explore the game’s world with eye-catching visuals as breathtaking as in Zorro: The Chronicles animated series.

De game zal ergens dit najaar moeten verschijnen.