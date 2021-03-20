In afwachting van de release van Balan Wonderworld later deze maand, heeft Square Enix nog een trailer van hun vrolijke platformer online gezet. In Balan Wonderworld staan onze helden Leo en Emma centraal en deze nieuwe trailer zet hen even in de schijnwerpers.

De trailer zelf toont een hoop gameplay van onze helden terwijl ze verschillende werelden doorkruisen. Aangezien dit dynamische duo beter functioneert als ze met z’n tweetjes zijn, is het dan ook logisch dat jij als speler een vriend of vriendin kan uitnodigen om dit avontuur samen te beleven via een lokale coöp modus.

Balan Wonderworld komt uit op 26 maart, lees hieronder meer en bekijk de trailer.

Balan Wonderworld is a wondrous 3D action-platformer game themed around the mysterious Balan Theatre; home to an enigmatic maestro named Balan. The stars of the show, Leo and Emma, will use special abilities from over 80 costumes as they adventure in the bizarre and imaginary land of Wonderworld. Here memories and vistas from the real-world mix with the things that people hold dear. Twelve different tales await our stars in Wonderworld, each with their own unique quirks. Players will explore all corners of these labyrinthine stages, battling Negati and playing mini-games that are hidden along the way, to get to the heart of each touching story.

