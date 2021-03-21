

Eind vorig jaar kwam de strategiegame Empire of Sin uit. Hoewel de setting van de game zich uitstekend leent voor een mooi avontuur, gaven we in onze review aan dat die potentie alles behalve goed benut werd. De uitwerking van Empire of Sin liet helaas veel te wensen over, met een teleurstellende score als gevolg.

Ontwikkelaar Romero Games laat het er echter niet bij zitten, want de studio heeft update 1.04 voor Empire of Sin uitgebracht. De uitgebreide patch notes laten zien dat de update een enorme hoeveelheid fixes met zich mee heeft gebracht. Diverse aspecten van de game, waaronder de combat en user interface, zijn aangepakt.

Ook is er de nieuwe auto-resolve feature. Hiermee krijg je voor een gevecht eerst relevante informatie te zien, waarna je kunt kiezen of je handmatig het gevecht aangaat of het conflict automatisch laat verlopen, met de hoop op een goede afloop.

Alle details van update 1.04 voor Empire of Sin lees je hieronder.