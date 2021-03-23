

Het vierde seizoen van Fall Guys is van start gegaan en daarom kunnen alle spelers nu update 1.8 downloaden. Deze update voegt alle seizoen 4 content toe en dat is nogal wat, zo bestaat het onder andere uit nieuwe levels en ook zijn er wat nieuwe modi toegevoegd.

Ontwikkelaar Mediatonic heeft nu een handig overzicht vrijgegeven van wat er allemaal nieuw is en dat brengt ons bij het onderstaande overzicht. De update is overigens niet alleen op seizoen 4 gericht, ook gebruikt de ontwikkelaar dit om wat problemen en issues te verhelpen. Die details eveneens hieronder.

Eerder gaf de ontwikkelaar al wat beelden kwijt en hoewel je het nu zelf kan ervaren, kan je terwijl je op de download wacht de footage hier even bekijken.

Season 4 Rounds

Skyline Stumble – Our new 60-player gauntlet showcases a mega assortment of fresh futuristic obstacles, including Low Gravity Zones, Forcefields and Lasers!

– Our new 60-player gauntlet showcases a mega assortment of fresh futuristic obstacles, including Low Gravity Zones, Forcefields and Lasers! Hoverboard Heroes – Set sail for slimy seas as players dive and stumble over perilous obstacles. Ride out the chaos on the hoverboard ‘til the finish line or face elimination!

– Set sail for slimy seas as players dive and stumble over perilous obstacles. Ride out the chaos on the hoverboard ‘til the finish line or face elimination! Basketfall – Team up to shoot some hoops in low gravity. This is the Fall Guys future, so prepare for a very silly number of basketballs…and triple hoops!

– Team up to shoot some hoops in low gravity. This is the Fall Guys future, so prepare for a very silly number of basketballs…and triple hoops! Short Circuit – A new type of racing Round drops beans on the grid and propels them through lap after lap of gravity-defying, obstacle-strewn mayhem!

– A new type of racing Round drops beans on the grid and propels them through lap after lap of gravity-defying, obstacle-strewn mayhem! Power Trip – Stumble onto the future-funk dancefloor and light up those tiles in a battery-powered battle for disco domination!

– Stumble onto the future-funk dancefloor and light up those tiles in a battery-powered battle for disco domination! Big Shots – Ever wondered what it’d be like to stand on a See Saw while inflatable stars, magnets, gamepads, and miniature Saturns were shot at you? Well, now you’ll know.

– Ever wondered what it’d be like to stand on a See Saw while inflatable stars, magnets, gamepads, and miniature Saturns were shot at you? Well, now you’ll know. Roll On – It’s Roll Out…but a race!? In this classic themed Round, 60 players dash to the finish line over a series of rambunctious rotating drums. Don’t fall off!

Features

New Feature: Squads Mode! Qualify together as a Squad of 4, with your whole Squad claiming victory if any of you win the final Round!

Squads Mode! Qualify together as a Squad of 4, with your whole Squad claiming victory if any of you win the final Round! New Round Type: Squad Race. Score points for your squad by crossing the finish line- The higher your position, the more points you earn! The lowest scoring Squads get eliminated, so every Squad member’s performance matters!

Squad Race. Score points for your squad by crossing the finish line- The higher your position, the more points you earn! The lowest scoring Squads get eliminated, so every Squad member’s performance matters! New Round Type: Squad Survival Score points for your squad by staying out of the slime! The lowest scoring teams get eliminated, so try to target other squads and throw them off their game!

Squad Survival Score points for your squad by staying out of the slime! The lowest scoring teams get eliminated, so try to target other squads and throw them off their game! New Feature: Daily Challenges Log in each day to receive new Challenges to earn bundles of Fame and Crown Shards!

Daily Challenges Log in each day to receive new Challenges to earn bundles of Fame and Crown Shards! New Currency: Crown Shards Earn 60 Crown Shards to transform them into a shiny new crown! Collect Shards through Challenges and Squads, and check your balance in the Show Selector screen.

Character Improvements:

Sturdier Beans We’re improved our Fall Guys to be more sturdy when taking hits both from other players. No more ragdolling just because another bean brushed you in mid-air!

Fixed some ragdolling and excessive jumping issues in some rounds

Fixed errors related to ledge-climbing in some levels like Wall Guys

Increased physics performance for distant players, leading to an overall smoother experience

Post elimination flow: you can now quit at any time after being eliminated, no more waiting for the next round to load

Other fixes and improvements: