Vorige maand bracht Codemasters update 1.16 voor F1 2020 uit, waarvan je hier alle details kunt terugvinden. Vrij snel na die update staat de volgende klaar en die heeft logischerwijs versienummer 1.17 gekregen.
Deze update lost verschillende vervelende issues op, zoals het plots opstarten van de game als een stuurwiel aan je console gekoppeld is. Of de bandentemperatuur die plots op nul staat als je weer mee gaat doen aan een sessie.
Ook worden Parc Ferme regels nu correct toegepast in de Leagues bij het gebruik van split weekend. En zo zijn er nog diverse andere punten. Zie het overzicht hieronder voor alle details.
- Addressed an issue where tyre temperature could be at absolute zero after re-joining a session.
- Addressed an issue starting the game with a steering wheel plugged in.
- Addressed an issue with countback and declaring a winner when finish a world championship on the same points as another driver.
- Addressed an issue where the incorrect message could be displayed when overtaken in the safety car queue.
- Parc Ferme rules are now correctly retained in Leagues after using split-weekends.
- Lap counter will now show the correct lap in Spectator after a formation lap.
- Addressed a crash when viewing replays of F2™ races after completing the F2™ portion of a career.
- Addressed an issue where players were unable to join a Private League with an access code.
- Addressed an issue where blue flags could be shown to all players if someone quit and re-joined on the formation lap.
- Addressed an issue where the yellow flag message could persist after the Safety Car had gone on after a player had quit and re-joined a session.