Ubisoft is druk bezig om cross-play toe te voegen aan Watch Dogs: Legion. Dit betekent echter niet dat ze de rest van de game verder geen aandacht meer geven. Er is daarom weer een nieuwe patch beschikbaar die wat problemen de wereld uit helpt.
Buiten een aantal ‘fixes’, die voor beide PlayStation-versies gelden, zijn er ook een aantal verbeteringen doorgevoerd die zich richten op de PS5. Deze gaan vooral om het verhelpen van crashes. Welke problemen er allemaal zijn opgelost met de nieuwe patch, kan je hieronder vernemen:
Global
- Additional fixes for the missing masks players had reporting after TU3.0. Masks should be available in the wardrobe after the update is live.
- Fixed an issue that could cause the “Recruit an Operative” objective to not correctly update during the Online Mode onboarding mission, causing players to be unable to complete the mission.
- Fixed an issue that could prevent players from recruiting an additional operative with a “Team is full” message during the Online Mode onboarding mission, making it impossible to complete.
- Fixed an issue that would allow enemy NPCs to target and shoot players through the floor.
- Fixed an issue that could cause an infinite loading screen when trying to join another Spiderbot Arena match after finishing a match and joining via the leaderboard screen.
- Fixed an issue that could cause a player to lose control over the camera after joining a new Spiderbot Arena match when joining via the leaderboard screen.
- Fixed an issue that caused the text chat to not properly work on PlayStation systems. Text chat has been re-enabled.
PlayStation 5
- Fixed an issue that could cause the game to crash when launching the PlayStation 4 backwards compatible version of Watch Dogs: Legion.
- Fixed an issue that could cause the game to crash when leaving a Spiderbot Arena match and joining a public free roam session.
- Fixed an issue that could cause the game to crash when disconnecting from a Spiderbot Arena match.
- Fixed an issue that caused the Text To Voice Chat option to not work.
- Fixed an issue that could cause the game to crash during combat or while driving.
Dat ze die trophies maar patchen, amateurs zijn het. Frotbedrijf