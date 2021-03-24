

Terwijl Season of the Chosen volop aan de gang is in Destiny 2, heeft Bungie een nieuwe Strike beschikbaar gesteld: Proving Grounds. Deze Strike is nu te spelen en dat brengt het aantal Strikes van dit seizoen op drie. Ook zorgt deze toevoeging ervoor dat het verhaal weer vooruit gaat richting het einde. Er valt dus ook nog het nodige te ontdekken.

Van deze Strike is een trailer uitgebracht en die check je hieronder. Daarnaast heeft Bungie een hotfix voor de game uitgerold en dat is versie 3.1.1.1, die de nodige verbeteringen en aanpassingen in het geheel doorvoert. De details daarvan tref je onder de trailer.