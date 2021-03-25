

Op 1 april verschijnt Outriders en gezien de release bijna daar is, zijn de Trophies online gegaan op het PlayStation Network. Omdat dit een volwaardige PlayStation 5 game betreft, kan je er natuurlijk een platinum Trophy in verdienen. Om die te bemachtigen zul je eerst echter alle andere Trophies moeten verzamelen.

Sommige van die Trophies zien er gemakkelijk uit, maar in grote lijnen lijkt het op een aardige grind neer te komen. Zo zul je alle zijmissies moeten voltooien, duizenden vijanden moeten verslaan, diverse wapens en items moeten verzamelen en nog veel meer.

De volledige lijst met Trophies die je in Outriders kunt behalen hieronder, maar weet dat het wat lichte spoilers kan bevatten.

Platinum

“The Vanguard of Humanity”

-Obtain all Trophies.

Goud

One Last Chance

-Bring down the Drop Pods.

Squaretasking

-Complete all side quests.

Gravedigger’s BFF

-Kill 7500 enemies.

Been Everywhere, Done It All

-Reach Accolade level 20.

Zilver

One Way Ride

-Prepare your truck to enter the Forest.

Multitasking

-Complete 25 side quests.

Leave Humanity Behind

-Reach character level 30.

Inventor’s Almanac

-Unlock 125 unique weapon and armor mods for crafting.

Legacy of Enoch

-Equip a character with epic or legendary items only.

One for the Books

-Fill in 300 journal pages.

Outrider, First Class

-Complete all class-related Accolades for any class.

Brons

Awoken to a Nightmare

-Awake to the new, dark era of Enoch’s history.

In Rode A Hero

-Kill Gauss at the Solar Tower.

Wavelengths and Wishes

-Uncover the direction of the signal’s source.

Malpractice

-Put an end to Scurlock.

Breaking the Seal

-Open the Gate leading out of the Forest.

Fatherhood Ain’t Easy, Boss

-Defeat Yagak in Utargak.

Descent to Fury

-Unravel the Ferals’ origins.

Patron of the Past

-Complete the Historian questline.

Hand of Death

-Complete the Wanted questline.

Big Game Hunter

-Complete the Hunter questline.

The Burdens We Bear

-Complete “The Outrider’s Legacy”.

Urgent Task

-Complete a side quest.

Overtime at the Morgue

-Kill 3500 enemies.

Snap of the Fingers

-Deal a total of 1,000,000 damage.

Misfortune Loves Company

-Kill 10 enemies with no more than 2 seconds between each kill.

Coup de Grâce

-Kill an enemy afflicted with at least 4 different status effects.

Clash of the Altered

-Kill 5 Elites using skills only.

Hitting the Jackpot

-Kill 1000 enemies in Expeditions.

Ace in the Hole

-Use a skill enhanced by 4 different mods.

Fistbump

-Kill a total of 50 enemies with any Melee skill.

Fortune Favors the Bold

-Reach character level 10.

A Gathering Storm

-Unlock a class tree node.

Surpassing the Tempest

-Master a branch of the class tree for any class.

Hard Bargainer

-Sell 300 items.

One Man’s Junk…

-Dismantle 300 items.

True Potential

-Use crafting to improve the rarity of 15 items.

Extreme Engineering

-Use crafting to replace 10 item mods.

Spoils of War

-Equip a legendary item.

Prospector

-Mine ore from a deposit 30 times.

Knowledge is Power

-Fill in 150 journal pages.

Classy

-Complete the highest tier of 4 class-related Accolades for any class.

Been There, Done That…

-Reach Accolade level 10.

Als je Outriders voor de release al even wilt uitproberen, dan kan dat. Er is namelijk een demo beschikbaar in de PlayStation Store waarvan je de progressie mee kunt nemen naar de volledige game. Ook heeft deze demo recent nog een update ontvangen om een betere kwaliteit te presenteren.