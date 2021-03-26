

De PlayStation Store heeft deze week weer diverse nieuwe games in het aanbod mogen verwelkomen. Hieronder vallen wat PS5-versies van games die eerder op de PlayStation 4 zijn verschenen. Daarnaast zien we de nodige nieuwe releases voor de PlayStation 4. Tot slot is er ook nog wat downloadbare content uitgekomen en dat alles hebben we hieronder op een rijtje gezet.

PS5 Games

Hunting Simulator 2 Elite Edition – €79,99

Tennis World Tour 2 – Complete Edition – €59,99

Evil Inside – €12,99

PS4/PS5 Games

Hellbreachers – €4,99

Overcooked! All You Can Eat – €39,99

DARQ Complete Edition – €19,99

Spacebase Startopia – €59,99

Spacebase Startopia – Extended Edition – €64,99

Balan Wonderworld – €59,99

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 – Cross-Gen Deluxe-bundel – €54,99

It Takes Two – €39,99

It Takes Two – Friend’s Pass – Gratis

PS4 Games

Hunting Simulator 2 Elite Edition – €79,99

Hunt: Showdown – Gold Edition – €69,99

Hunt: Showdown – Deluxe Edition – €49,99

Tinker Racers – €4,99

Arcade Archives SWIMMER – €6,99

Sanity of Morris – €14,99

Dungeon Village – €12,99

Evil Inside – €12,99

Game Dev Story – €12,99

Hot Springs Story – €12,99

Mahluk: Dark Demon – €7,99

Black Legend – €29,99

Paradise Lost – €14,99

Ground Zero: Texas – Nuclear Edition – €17,99

Animal Doctor – €19,99

Arkham Horror: Mother’s Embrace – €19,99

Bladed Fury – €19,99

Kaze and the Wild Masks – €29,99

Kaze and The Wild Masks – Deluxe Edition – €34,99

El Hijo – A Wild West Tale – €19,99

Die With Glory – €6,99

Downloadbare content

Immortals: Fenyx Rising