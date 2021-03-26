

Twee jaar geleden werd er een nieuwe game aangekondigd met het iconische personage Gollum in de hoofdrol. Sinds die aankondiging hebben we wat screenshots en een teaser trailer gezien, verder is er nog wat informatie gedeeld. Veel is het allemaal niet en ook de onderstaande sneak peak trailer laat niet heel veel zien.

Desalniettemin geeft het wederom een indruk van The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, die in ontwikkeling is voor onder andere de PlayStation 4 en PlayStation 5. De game heeft nog geen releasedatum, maar zal ergens in 2022 verschijnen. Onder de onderstaande sneak peak nog een algemeen overzicht met wat extra details.

Athletic and agile, sneaky and cunning. Driven by the desire to once again hold in his hands what he lost, Gollum is one of the most fascinating characters in the world of The Lord of the Rings. He has seen things that others can not imagine, he has survived things that others would not dare mention. Torn by his split personality, he can be vicious and villainous as Gollum, but social and cautious as Smeagol.

While being vital to the story by J.R.R. Tolkien, many parts of Gollum’s quest have not been told in detail yet. In The Lord of the Rings: Gollum you get to experience this story. From his time as a slave below the Dark Tower to his stay with the Elves of Mirkwood. Use stealth, agility, and cunning to survive and overcome what lies ahead. Climb, leap, and grapple your way past dangers or into advantageous spots.

While Gollum might not be a fighter, it is not unlike him to assassinate a careless enemy when the chance presents itself—or dispose of them in more creative and villainous ways. The decisions you make and the way you play have a direct influence on Gollum’s personality: Always struggling between the two sides embodied by Gollum and Sméagol, it is up to you to decide whether the darker side of Gollum takes over or if there is a spark of reason left in what once was Smeagol. One mind, two egos—you decide!