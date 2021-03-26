Naast The Game Awards zijn er ook BAFTA Game Awards die in de categorie prestigieuze prijzen vallen. Hoewel we al enige tijd in 2021 zitten, moesten de prijzen voor 2020 nog uitgereikt worden en dat is inmiddels gebeurd. Niet geheel verrassend zijn het verschillende exclusieve games van Sony die in de prijzen zijn gevallen, waaronder Dreams en The Last of Us: Part II.

Die laatste was natuurlijk favoriet om de BAFTA Game Award voor ‘Beste game’ te winnen, maar we kunnen alvast verklappen dat de titel van Naughty Dog het niet geworden is. Hieronder alle categorieën op een rijtje en de winnaars dikgedrukt.

ANIMATION

  • DOOM Eternal
  • Final Fantasy VII Remake
  • The Last of Us: Part II
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
  • Ori and the Will of the Wisps
  • Spiritfarer

ARTISTIC ACHIEVEMENT

  • Cyberpunk 2077
  • Dreams
  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Hades
  • Half Life: Alyx
  • The Last of Us: Part II

AUDIO ACHIEVEMENT

  • Astro’s Playroom
  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Hades
  • Half Life: Alyx
  • The Last of Us: Part II
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

BEST GAME

  • Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Hades
  • Half Life: Alyx
  • The Last of Us: Part II
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

BRITISH GAME

  • Dreams
  • F1 2020
  • Fall Guys
  • The Last Campfire
  • Röki
  • Sackboy: A Big Adventure

DEBUT GAME

  • Airborne Kingdom
  • Call of the Sea
  • Carrion
  • Factorio
  • The Falconeer
  • Röki

EVOLVING GAME

  • Destiny 2: Beyond Light
  • Dreams
  • Fall Guys
  • Fortnite
  • No Man’s Sky
  • Sea of Thieves

FAMILY

  • Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  • Astro’s Playroom
  • Dreams
  • Fall Guys
  • Minecraft Dungeons
  • Sackboy: A Big Adventure

GAME DESIGN

  • Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  • Astro’s Playroom
  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Hades
  • Half Life: Alyx
  • The Last of Us: Part II

GAME BEYOND ENTERTAINMENT

  • Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  • Before I Forget
  • Dreams
  • Spiritfarer
  • The Last of Us: Part II
  • Tell Me Why

MULTIPLAYER

  • Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  • Deep Rock Galactic
  • Fall Guys
  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Sackboy: A Big Adventure
  • Valorant

MUSIC

  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Hades
  • The Last of Us: Part II
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
  • Ori and the Will of the Wisps
  • Sackboy: A Big Adventure

NARRATIVE

  • Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla
  • Cyberpunk 2077
  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Hades
  • Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

ORIGINAL PROPERTY

  • Carrion
  • Fall Guys
  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Hades
  • Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
  • Spiritfarer

PERFORMER IN A LEADING ROLE

  • Ashley Johnson as Ellie in The Last of Us Part II
  • Cherami Leigh as Female V in Cyberpunk 2077
  • Cody Christian as Cloud Strife in Final Fantasy VII Remake
  • Daisuke Tsuji as Jin Sakai in Ghost of Tsushima
  • Laura Bailey as Abby in The Last of Us Part II
  • Nadji Jeter as Miles Morales in Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

PERFORMER IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

  • Carla Tassara as Judy Alvarez in CYBERPUNK 2077
  • Jeffrey Pierce as Tommy in The Last of Us Part II
  • Logan Cunningham as Hades, Achilles, Poseidon, Asterius, Charon, and the Storyteller in Hades
  • Patrick Gallagher as Khotun Khan in Ghost of Tsushima
  • Shannon Woodward as Dina in The Last of Us Part II
  • Troy Baker as Joel in The Last of Us Part II

TECHNICAL ACHIEVEMENT

  • Demon’s Souls
  • DOOM Eternal
  • Dreams
  • Flight Simulator
  • The Last of Us: Part II
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

EE GAME OF THE YEAR (Community Voted)

  • Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  • Call of Duty: Warzone
  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Hades
  • The Last of Us: Part II
  • Valorant