

Naast The Game Awards zijn er ook BAFTA Game Awards die in de categorie prestigieuze prijzen vallen. Hoewel we al enige tijd in 2021 zitten, moesten de prijzen voor 2020 nog uitgereikt worden en dat is inmiddels gebeurd. Niet geheel verrassend zijn het verschillende exclusieve games van Sony die in de prijzen zijn gevallen, waaronder Dreams en The Last of Us: Part II.

Die laatste was natuurlijk favoriet om de BAFTA Game Award voor ‘Beste game’ te winnen, maar we kunnen alvast verklappen dat de titel van Naughty Dog het niet geworden is. Hieronder alle categorieën op een rijtje en de winnaars dikgedrukt.

ANIMATION

DOOM Eternal

Final Fantasy VII Remake

The Last of Us: Part II

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Spiritfarer

ARTISTIC ACHIEVEMENT

Cyberpunk 2077

Dreams

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

Half Life: Alyx

The Last of Us: Part II

AUDIO ACHIEVEMENT

Astro’s Playroom

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

Half Life: Alyx

The Last of Us: Part II

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

BEST GAME

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

Half Life: Alyx

The Last of Us: Part II

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

BRITISH GAME

Dreams

F1 2020

Fall Guys

The Last Campfire

Röki

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

DEBUT GAME

Airborne Kingdom

Call of the Sea

Carrion

Factorio

The Falconeer

Röki

EVOLVING GAME

Destiny 2: Beyond Light

Dreams

Fall Guys

Fortnite

No Man’s Sky

Sea of Thieves

FAMILY

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Astro’s Playroom

Dreams

Fall Guys

Minecraft Dungeons

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

GAME DESIGN

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Astro’s Playroom

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

Half Life: Alyx

The Last of Us: Part II

GAME BEYOND ENTERTAINMENT

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Before I Forget

Dreams

Spiritfarer

The Last of Us: Part II

Tell Me Why

MULTIPLAYER

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Deep Rock Galactic

Fall Guys

Ghost of Tsushima

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Valorant

MUSIC

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

The Last of Us: Part II

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

NARRATIVE

Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla

Cyberpunk 2077

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

ORIGINAL PROPERTY

Carrion

Fall Guys

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition

Spiritfarer

PERFORMER IN A LEADING ROLE

Ashley Johnson as Ellie in The Last of Us Part II

Cherami Leigh as Female V in Cyberpunk 2077

Cody Christian as Cloud Strife in Final Fantasy VII Remake

Daisuke Tsuji as Jin Sakai in Ghost of Tsushima

Laura Bailey as Abby in The Last of Us Part II

Nadji Jeter as Miles Morales in Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

PERFORMER IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Carla Tassara as Judy Alvarez in CYBERPUNK 2077

Jeffrey Pierce as Tommy in The Last of Us Part II

Logan Cunningham as Hades, Achilles, Poseidon, Asterius, Charon, and the Storyteller in Hades

Patrick Gallagher as Khotun Khan in Ghost of Tsushima

Shannon Woodward as Dina in The Last of Us Part II

Troy Baker as Joel in The Last of Us Part II

TECHNICAL ACHIEVEMENT

Demon’s Souls

DOOM Eternal

Dreams

Flight Simulator

The Last of Us: Part II

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

EE GAME OF THE YEAR (Community Voted)