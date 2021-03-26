Naast The Game Awards zijn er ook BAFTA Game Awards die in de categorie prestigieuze prijzen vallen. Hoewel we al enige tijd in 2021 zitten, moesten de prijzen voor 2020 nog uitgereikt worden en dat is inmiddels gebeurd. Niet geheel verrassend zijn het verschillende exclusieve games van Sony die in de prijzen zijn gevallen, waaronder Dreams en The Last of Us: Part II.
Die laatste was natuurlijk favoriet om de BAFTA Game Award voor ‘Beste game’ te winnen, maar we kunnen alvast verklappen dat de titel van Naughty Dog het niet geworden is. Hieronder alle categorieën op een rijtje en de winnaars dikgedrukt.
ANIMATION
- DOOM Eternal
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- The Last of Us: Part II
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- Spiritfarer
ARTISTIC ACHIEVEMENT
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Dreams
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- Half Life: Alyx
- The Last of Us: Part II
AUDIO ACHIEVEMENT
- Astro’s Playroom
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- Half Life: Alyx
- The Last of Us: Part II
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
BEST GAME
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- Half Life: Alyx
- The Last of Us: Part II
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
BRITISH GAME
- Dreams
- F1 2020
- Fall Guys
- The Last Campfire
- Röki
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure
DEBUT GAME
- Airborne Kingdom
- Call of the Sea
- Carrion
- Factorio
- The Falconeer
- Röki
EVOLVING GAME
- Destiny 2: Beyond Light
- Dreams
- Fall Guys
- Fortnite
- No Man’s Sky
- Sea of Thieves
FAMILY
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Astro’s Playroom
- Dreams
- Fall Guys
- Minecraft Dungeons
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure
GAME DESIGN
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Astro’s Playroom
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- Half Life: Alyx
- The Last of Us: Part II
GAME BEYOND ENTERTAINMENT
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Before I Forget
- Dreams
- Spiritfarer
- The Last of Us: Part II
- Tell Me Why
MULTIPLAYER
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Deep Rock Galactic
- Fall Guys
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure
- Valorant
MUSIC
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- The Last of Us: Part II
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure
NARRATIVE
- Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
ORIGINAL PROPERTY
- Carrion
- Fall Guys
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
- Spiritfarer
PERFORMER IN A LEADING ROLE
- Ashley Johnson as Ellie in The Last of Us Part II
- Cherami Leigh as Female V in Cyberpunk 2077
- Cody Christian as Cloud Strife in Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Daisuke Tsuji as Jin Sakai in Ghost of Tsushima
- Laura Bailey as Abby in The Last of Us Part II
- Nadji Jeter as Miles Morales in Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
PERFORMER IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
- Carla Tassara as Judy Alvarez in CYBERPUNK 2077
- Jeffrey Pierce as Tommy in The Last of Us Part II
- Logan Cunningham as Hades, Achilles, Poseidon, Asterius, Charon, and the Storyteller in Hades
- Patrick Gallagher as Khotun Khan in Ghost of Tsushima
- Shannon Woodward as Dina in The Last of Us Part II
- Troy Baker as Joel in The Last of Us Part II
TECHNICAL ACHIEVEMENT
- Demon’s Souls
- DOOM Eternal
- Dreams
- Flight Simulator
- The Last of Us: Part II
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
EE GAME OF THE YEAR (Community Voted)
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- The Last of Us: Part II
- Valorant
Lawl tlou2
The Last Of Us 2, Animal Crossing en Hades waren de 3 grootste games van vorig jaar, en verdienen alle lof. Ben niet verrast van geen enkele categorie hier… behalve Animal Crossing die beste multiplayer wint, is wel wat bedenkelijk… maar whatever
Hades ken ik niet. Is die echt zo goed? Nog nooit van gehoord. En The Last of Us verdient alle lof het is een prachtige game met eindelijk een volwassen progressieve agenda in games ten aanzien van LHBT. Ik kan niet wachten tot andere games dit voorbeeld volgen.
One love.
@Anoniem-785:
Ik houd niet van een volwassen progressieve agenda in games ten aanzien van LHBT.
Hades even opgezocht, snap niet dat dat de grote winnaar is. Mijn type spel ook niet, hack & slash
@Anoniem-785: Same ik kijk zo bijvoorbeeld enorm uit naar de nieuwe Life Is Strange: True Colors! Steeds enorm emotioneel en weet volwassen om te gaan met deze topics.
En hades is de terechte grootste winnaar dat was mijn game of the year 2020
Hades wat een drol game is dit zeker deze prijzen niet waard en u geld .
@Anoniem-5141: waarom vind je de game dan slecht?
Wat is die ‘multiplayer’ categorie…