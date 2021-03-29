

Uitgever Movie Games en ontwikkelaar Brave Lamb Studio hebben War Hospital aangekondigd, een strategiegame die zich afspeelt tijdens de Eerste Wereldoorlog. In tegenstelling tot de meeste oorlogsgames is het in War Hospital niet de bedoeling om mee te vechten aan de frontlinie. In tegendeel, het is juist jouw taak om zoveel mogelijk levens te redden.

In War Hospital speel je als Henry Wells, een Britse medic die de leiding heeft in een veldhospitaal tijdens de Eerste Wereldoorlog. Het is de bedoeling om zoveel mogelijk gewonde soldaten te verzorgen en tegelijkertijd ook het veldhospitaal verder op te bouwen en het andere medische personeel op de been te houden.

War Hospital moet ergens in het laatste kwartaal van 2022 verschijnen voor de PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S en pc. Bekijk hieronder de aankondigingstrailer en de officiële beschrijving van de game.

About

When the bullet hits the target, another fight starts. A fight for life. A fight for the soul.

The year is 1917. You are major Henry Wells, a retired British combat medic, drafted back and thrown into the nightmare of World War I. Understaffed and undersupplied, you are the last bastion of hope for countless soldiers at the French Front.

Life of Hundreds is in Your Hands

Treat horrible war injuries as the commander of a field hospital. Build a facility to heal them while the artillery shells explode ear-splittingly close. Use real WW1 equipment and see how your tools and methods evolve. Your choices will make a lasting impact.

Be the Angel of the Battlefield

Build a micro-community of life-savers and survivors. Kindle hope in your staff and soldiers. Bring a speck of normalcy by inspiring periods of ceasefire. Play a war-themed game that celebrates life, not death.

“In the middle of difficulty lies opportunity.” — Albert Einstein

Key Features