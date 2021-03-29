Enkele dagen geleden werd de veelbelovende JRPG Astria Ascending aangekondigd in Japan. Heel even leek het erop dat wij in het Westen vergeten zouden worden, maar gelukkig bleek dit niet het geval te zijn. Uitgever Dear Villagers zal namelijk Astria Ascending in de loop van 2021 uitbrengen in het Westen.

De reden waarom deze game zo veelbelovend klinkt, is omdat het team achter de game bestaat uit heel wat talenten. Ontwikkelaar Artisan Studios bestaat namelijk uit enkele veteranen die hebben meegewerkt aan de Final Fantasy franchise, NieR: Automata en Bravely Default. Astria Ascending is een episch verhaal vol spanning en intriges, dat zich afspeelt in de open wereld van Orcanon. Met 20 verschillende classes en meer dan 200 verschillende vijanden, kan je bovendien stellen dat de game erg gevarieerd zal zijn.

Hieronder kan je een korte beschrijving van de game nalezen en een trailer bekijken. In de tweede video kan je bovendien even kennismaken met de makers van de game.

An epic adventure with the charm and pedigree of a classic JRPG, Astria Ascending tells an expansive story of fate, sacrifice and new beginnings.

The game was developed in partnership with publisher Dear Villagers and boasts contributions from world-class JRPG developers, with a score by Hitoshi Sakimoto (Final Fantasy XII, Vagrant Story), narrative by Kazushige Nojima (Final Fantasy X, Final Fantasy VII Remake) and art from CyDesignation (Akihiko Yoshida and Hideo Minaba).

In a world where chaos looms, players take control of the Demigods—a motley crew of eight heroes charged with the fate of the world. Each character has their own story, explored across five cities, twenty-five dungeons and thirty hours of gameplay up to fifty for 100 percent of completion. Along with the finely tuned turn-based combat, players can try out a range of side quests and mini-games, including an original fantasy-themed token game.

Key Features