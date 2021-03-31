

Codemasters biedt een goede ondersteuning voor DiRT 5, want sinds de release van de game en de PS5-upgrade blijft de ontwikkelaar met nieuwe updates komen. De nieuwste versie is update 4.00 die nu beschikbaar is om te downloaden voor alle versies van de game.

Deze update voegt het een en ander aan nieuwe content toe, alsook wat features. Daarnaast is de game na het updaten klaar voor het ‘Uproar Content Pack’, dat apart verkrijgbaar is, tenzij je een van de speciale edities in bezit hebt.

De update is qua patch notes op zich vrij compact en alle details tref je hieronder.