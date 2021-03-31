

Zoals we gisteren al konden laten weten is de grote lente sale vandaag van start gegaan in de PlayStation Store. Sony heeft een enorme reeks van PS4- en PS5-games in de aanbieding gezet en ook ontbreekt het niet aan downloadbare content en andere vormen van uitbreidingen. De korting kan oplopen tot maar liefst 75%, dus check zeker even of er iets interessants voor je tussen zit.

We hebben hieronder een greep uit de aanbiedingen neergezet en voor het totale overzicht kan je hier in de PlayStation Store terecht. De aanbiedingen zijn geldig tot 15 april, dus maak er zeker gebruik van!

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla PS4 & PS5 – Van €69,99 voor €44,79

Ghost of Tsushima – Van €69,99 voor €39,89

Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition – Van €34,99 voor €14,69

Megalodon Shark-cashcard – Van €74,99 voor €63,74

The Last of Us Part II – Van €69,99 voor €30,09

NBA 2K21 Next Generation – Van €74,99 voor €56,24

NBA 2K21 Next Generation Mamba Forever Edition Bundle (Benelux Edition) – Van €99,99 voor €74,99

Fortnite – De Last Laugh-bundel – Van €29,99 voor €12,49

Destiny 2: Forsaken – Van €24,99 voor €12,49

Borderlands 3 PS4 & PS5 – Van €69,99 voor €19,59

Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath-uitbreiding – Van €39,99 voor €19,99

God of War Digital Deluxe Edition – Van €29,99 voor €20,09

World War Z – GOTY Edition – Van €49,99 voor €19,99

Devil May Cry 5 – Van €24,99 voor €19,99

Persona 5 Royal Deluxe Edition – Van €69,99 voor €31,49

The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series – Van €49,99 voor €29,99

Dreams – Van €39,99 voor €19,99

Assassin’s Creed 3-pack: Black Flag, Unity, Syndicate – Van €79,99 voor €31,99

Street Fighter V – Van €19,99 voor €7,99

Assetto Corsa Competizione – Van €39,99 voor €27,99

Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom – Van €69,99 voor €9,79

DayZ Livonia – Van €13,99 voor €11,19

F1 2019 Legends Edition Senna & Prost – Van €59,99 voor €14,99

Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition – Van €39,99 voor €9,99

My Hero One’s Justice 2 Deluxe Edition – Van €84,99 voor €42,49

The Elder Scrolls Online: Greymoor Upgrade – Van €29,99 voor €9,89

Chimparty – Van €19,99 voor €9,99

Darksiders Genesis – Van €39,99 voor €19,99

Dead Rising 4: Frank’s Big Package – Van €49,99 voor €9,99

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End Digitale Edition – Van €19,99 voor €9,99

Train Sim World 2020 – Van €29,99 voor €11,99

Resident Evil Revelations 2 Deluxe Edition – Van €29,99 voor €8,99

Ghostrunner – Van €29,99 voor €20,99

Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection – Van €29,99 voor €14,99

Twin Mirror – Van €29,99 voor €19,49

Dragon Ball Fighterz – FighterZ Pass – Van €34,99 voor €13,99

L.A. Noire: The VR Case Files – Van €29,99 voor €14,99

Sudden Strike 4: Complete Collection – Van €49,99 voor €24,99

MudRunner – American Wilds Edition – Van €39,99 voor €19,99

Watch Dogs 2 – Gold Edition – Van €109,99 voor €21,99

Need for Speed™ Payback – Deluxe Edition – Van €39,99 voor €17,99

Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet Complete Edition – Van €69,99 voor €17,49

Tales of Berseria – Van €19,99 voor €9,99

Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition – Van €29,99 voor €17,99

One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows – Van €69,99 voor €17,49

MX vs. ATV Supercross Encore – Van €29,99 voor €7,49

Warframe: 370 Platinum – Van €17,99 voor €11,69

1000 Platinum + Rare Mod – Van €49,99 voor €29,99

Spirit of the North: Enhanced Edition – Van €24,99 voor €14,99

Worms Battlegrounds + Worms W.M.D – Van €34,99 voor €8,74

