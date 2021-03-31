Een van de wapens die momenteel zeer veel gebruikt wordt in Call of Duty: Warzone is de Aug, die met twee burst shots een tegenstander kan uitschakelen. Dit tot enige frustratie van de spelers, die stellen dat dit wapen net zoals de DMR 14 en Diamatti’s begin dit jaar te krachtig is.
De nieuwe Warzone update komt met een nerf voor dit wapen, waardoor de terugslag iets is gestegen. Dit zou het in de praktijk lastiger maken om direct achter elkaar twee bursts shots uit te voeren, wat de tegenstander een fractie van een seconde meer tijd geeft om te reageren. Of het voldoende is zal snel genoeg blijken.
Verder voegt de update nog diverse quality of life verbeteringen door. Zo zullen armor plates regelmatiger spawnen en ook kun je meer accuraat pingen als objecten dichtbij elkaar staan. En zo zijn er nog wat meer verbeteringen aangebracht, alle details hieronder.
General
- Fixed subtitles for Sims, Beck, and Garcia.
Gameplay
- Armor should now spawn consistently as ground loot across all matches.
- On Rebirth Island, an out of map exploit was fixed near Chemical Engineering.
- In Plunder, Self Revive can now be dropped via the Quick Inventory menu.
- With keyboard/mouse or any Bumper Ping control scheme, holding the Ping button down for a short time will let you clear all your placed pings at once.
Tac map
- You can now double-click to place a Danger Ping.
- When hovering over some pingable objects you’ll now sometimes get the name of the object, making it easier to see what you’re pointing at.
- It should now be slightly easier to point at exactly what you want when items are very close to one another.
- Changed “Delete Pings” text to “Remove My Pings”.
Weapons
- The Cold War AUG’s base recoil magnitude has been increased.
- Cold War weapon unlocks now appear properly in the After Action Report.
Attachments
- The Suppressor muzzle now correctly displays muzzle flash concealment as a pro.
- The Cavalry Lancer barrel now increases damage done to vehicles.
- Smooth zoom/variable zoom scopes will now properly mount on vertical walls.
- Fixed some ADS firing animation issues on scopes.
- Fixed a bug where some Cold War barrels were not having their intended effects.
Operators
- Baker’s fourth Operator Mission Objective to eliminate 15 enemies using a weapon with an attached 2x magnified scope or greater now tracks properly.