

Een van de wapens die momenteel zeer veel gebruikt wordt in Call of Duty: Warzone is de Aug, die met twee burst shots een tegenstander kan uitschakelen. Dit tot enige frustratie van de spelers, die stellen dat dit wapen net zoals de DMR 14 en Diamatti’s begin dit jaar te krachtig is.

De nieuwe Warzone update komt met een nerf voor dit wapen, waardoor de terugslag iets is gestegen. Dit zou het in de praktijk lastiger maken om direct achter elkaar twee bursts shots uit te voeren, wat de tegenstander een fractie van een seconde meer tijd geeft om te reageren. Of het voldoende is zal snel genoeg blijken.

Verder voegt de update nog diverse quality of life verbeteringen door. Zo zullen armor plates regelmatiger spawnen en ook kun je meer accuraat pingen als objecten dichtbij elkaar staan. En zo zijn er nog wat meer verbeteringen aangebracht, alle details hieronder.