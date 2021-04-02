Oddworld: Soulstorm komt aanstaande dinsdag uit en voor elke PlayStation Plus abonnee is de PS5-versie dan kosteloos binnen te halen. Er is dus geen reden om de game niet even uit te proberen en als het bevalt, dan is de platinum Trophy wellicht een leuke uitdaging.
Daar krijg je nu een duidelijk beeld van, gezien de Trophies online zijn gegaan op het PlayStation Network. De Trophies lijken hier en daar wat uitdaging te bieden en ook vraagt het enige replay, dit voor bijvoorbeeld alle badges.
Tot slot de waarschuwing voor wat lichte spoilers hier en daar, dus kijk alleen verder als je er zeker van bent.
Platinum
The Chosen One
-Got every other Trophy
Goud
As It Was Foretold
-Liberated the Mudokons
Soulful
-Achieve positive Quarma in five levels
Too Pure For This World
-Beat the game without killing more than 100 Sligs
Hardest Mudokon in the West
-Complete every level without Abe dying
Gameplay master, platinum
-Achieved every badge in the game
Zilver
Captured The Train
-Captured a train and escaped from Trellis
Escaped The Mines
-Escaped the Necrum Mines with the Flagon’s Eye
High Stakes
-Complete The Sanctum without dying
Soulless
-Achieve negative Quarma in five levels
You’re (Not) On Fire!
-Escape Monsaic Lines without taking any damage
Savin’ That Moolah
-Beat Eye Of The Storm without using a Vendo in that level
Friend of the Mudokons, Part 1
-Rescued enough Mudokons for good Quarma in Reunion At The Old Trellis
Friend of the Mudokons, Part 2
-Rescued enough Mudokons for good Quarma in the Escape level
Gameplay master, gold
-Achieved three quarters of the different badges across the whole game
Brons
Whose Side Are You On?
-Failed to liberate the Mudokons
Teach A Mud To Fish
-Craft your first recipe
A Brewtiful Relationship
-Crafted at least one of every item in the game
Brewtal
-Kill a Slig after coating it in Brew
The Light, It Burns!
-Scared off at least 500 Sleeches
Scavenger
-Looted 250 lootables
Abe The Healer
-Discover, craft and use the antidote on 15 different sick Mudokons
What A Slog
-Out run a Slog for at least 15 seconds
Sekto Spring’s Favourite Recycler
-Recycle 100 bottles
Trigger Finger
-Kill 100 Sligs while possessed
Ch’i Master
-Possessed at least one of every type of Slig in the game
Now You’re Thinking With Bird Portals
-Rescue 100 Mudokons through bird portals
IT’S A KNOCKOUT!
-Knock out 100 Sligs via depossession
Big Spender
-Cashed in 500 Moolah at Moolah Gates
Heartless
-End a level with negative Quarma
Bloodless
-End a level with positive Quarma
Gameplay master, bronze
-Achieved a quarter of the different badges across the whole game
Gameplay master, silver
-Achieved half of the different badges across the whole game
Dinsdag meteen binnenhalen