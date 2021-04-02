

Oddworld: Soulstorm komt aanstaande dinsdag uit en voor elke PlayStation Plus abonnee is de PS5-versie dan kosteloos binnen te halen. Er is dus geen reden om de game niet even uit te proberen en als het bevalt, dan is de platinum Trophy wellicht een leuke uitdaging.

Daar krijg je nu een duidelijk beeld van, gezien de Trophies online zijn gegaan op het PlayStation Network. De Trophies lijken hier en daar wat uitdaging te bieden en ook vraagt het enige replay, dit voor bijvoorbeeld alle badges.

Tot slot de waarschuwing voor wat lichte spoilers hier en daar, dus kijk alleen verder als je er zeker van bent.

Platinum

The Chosen One

-Got every other Trophy

Goud

As It Was Foretold

-Liberated the Mudokons

Soulful

-Achieve positive Quarma in five levels

Too Pure For This World

-Beat the game without killing more than 100 Sligs

Hardest Mudokon in the West

-Complete every level without Abe dying

Gameplay master, platinum

-Achieved every badge in the game

Zilver

Captured The Train

-Captured a train and escaped from Trellis

Escaped The Mines

-Escaped the Necrum Mines with the Flagon’s Eye

High Stakes

-Complete The Sanctum without dying

Soulless

-Achieve negative Quarma in five levels

You’re (Not) On Fire!

-Escape Monsaic Lines without taking any damage

Savin’ That Moolah

-Beat Eye Of The Storm without using a Vendo in that level

Friend of the Mudokons, Part 1

-Rescued enough Mudokons for good Quarma in Reunion At The Old Trellis

Friend of the Mudokons, Part 2

-Rescued enough Mudokons for good Quarma in the Escape level

Gameplay master, gold

-Achieved three quarters of the different badges across the whole game

Brons

Whose Side Are You On?

-Failed to liberate the Mudokons

Teach A Mud To Fish

-Craft your first recipe

A Brewtiful Relationship

-Crafted at least one of every item in the game

Brewtal

-Kill a Slig after coating it in Brew

The Light, It Burns!

-Scared off at least 500 Sleeches

Scavenger

-Looted 250 lootables

Abe The Healer

-Discover, craft and use the antidote on 15 different sick Mudokons

What A Slog

-Out run a Slog for at least 15 seconds

Sekto Spring’s Favourite Recycler

-Recycle 100 bottles

Trigger Finger

-Kill 100 Sligs while possessed

Ch’i Master

-Possessed at least one of every type of Slig in the game

Now You’re Thinking With Bird Portals

-Rescue 100 Mudokons through bird portals

IT’S A KNOCKOUT!

-Knock out 100 Sligs via depossession

Big Spender

-Cashed in 500 Moolah at Moolah Gates

Heartless

-End a level with negative Quarma

Bloodless

-End a level with positive Quarma

Gameplay master, bronze

-Achieved a quarter of the different badges across the whole game

Gameplay master, silver

-Achieved half of the different badges across the whole game