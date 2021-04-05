April wordt een drukke maand voor spelers van Final Fantasy XIV, want update 5.5, die de naam “Death Unto Dawn” heeft meegekregen, wordt deze maand op ons losgelaten en dat belooft heel wat nieuwe content. Deze update is zelfs zo uitgebreid dat er in totaal twee delen zullen komen, waarvan deel 1 verschijnt op 13 april.
Dit eerste deel van de update brengt het derde en laatste hoofdstuk van de NieR-crossover met zich mee. Daarnaast krijgen we ook nieuwe gevechten, nieuwe verhalen en nog veel meer voorgeschoteld. Deze update is bovendien bedoeld als een soort introductie op de volgende uitbreiding, Endwalker.
Hieronder kan je in meer detail lezen wat update 5.5 zoal te bieden heeft. Gezien het hier om een grote update gaat, heeft Square Enix ook een nieuwe trailer vrijgegeven, die je hier ook kan bekijken.
- New Main Scenario Quests – Prospects of peace may soon fall to ruin, as Fandaniel and the Telophoroi scheme to recreate the Final Days, and ominous towers rise in all corners of the realm. With the servants of chaos amassing at every turn, will the Scions uncover their plot before it is too late?
- New Alliance Raid: The Tower at Paradigm’s Breach – The third chapter of the NieR-inspired YoRHa: Dark Apocalypse alliance raid series.
- “Sorrow of Werlyt” Questline Finale – With adamantine armor and a beating, blood red core, the Diamond Weapon is the culmination of countless sacrifices and untold suffering. When the ultimate triumph of the VIIth Legion’s monstrous Weapon project descends upon Werlyt, who will be saved, and who shall fall?
- New Trial: The Cloud Deck – Players can face off against the fearsome Diamond Weapon in this latest trial, which will be available in both Normal and Extreme difficulties.
- New Dungeon: Paglth’an – Players can tackle this new story dungeon alongside fellow adventurers or a party of non-player characters via Trust System compatibility.
- “Save the Queen” Questline Update – This latest update includes a new field area, “Zadnor,” an increased resistance rank cap, the final stage of enhancement for resistance weapons and more.
- New Unreal Trial – The next powered-up primal, Leviathan, has returned from A Realm Reborn to terrorize level 80 heroes, providing them with a hefty challenge and chances at unique rewards.
- Crafter Updates – High-level crafters can look forward to new content in Patch 5.5 that will earn them special achievements and unique crafting tools.
- Ishgard Restoration Update – As a new age dawns in Ishgard, luminaries from across Eorzea have been invited to the Firmament to take part in a ceremony commemorating this momentous occasion. Players can obtain rewards by participating in gatherer- and crafter-focused events which will occur during these periodic celebrations.
- “Explorer Mode” Update – The Explorer Mode feature will be expanded to include level 70 dungeons. Explorer Mode allows players to explore dungeons free from danger to capture striking and fun screenshots while enabling the use of mounts and minions. Players will also now be able to use performance actions while in dungeons, such as playing musical instruments.
- Performance Action Updates – A new instrument will be added with Patch 5.55.
- Job Adjustments for PvE and PvP Actions, New Custom Deliveries, New Mounts and more.