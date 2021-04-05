April wordt een drukke maand voor spelers van Final Fantasy XIV, want update 5.5, die de naam “Death Unto Dawn” heeft meegekregen, wordt deze maand op ons losgelaten en dat belooft heel wat nieuwe content. Deze update is zelfs zo uitgebreid dat er in totaal twee delen zullen komen, waarvan deel 1 verschijnt op 13 april.

Dit eerste deel van de update brengt het derde en laatste hoofdstuk van de NieR-crossover met zich mee. Daarnaast krijgen we ook nieuwe gevechten, nieuwe verhalen en nog veel meer voorgeschoteld. Deze update is bovendien bedoeld als een soort introductie op de volgende uitbreiding, Endwalker.

Hieronder kan je in meer detail lezen wat update 5.5 zoal te bieden heeft. Gezien het hier om een grote update gaat, heeft Square Enix ook een nieuwe trailer vrijgegeven, die je hier ook kan bekijken.