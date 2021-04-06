

Hello Games blijft druk bezig met de ondersteuning van No Man’s Sky. Onlangs werd de grote Expeditions update met nieuwe content uitgebracht, niet veel later gevolgd door een patch met wat kleine fixes. Inmiddels, weer enkele dagen later, is er alweer een nieuwe patch beschikbaar om te downloaden.

Patch 3.34 lost weer een aantal problemen op die ontstonden na de lancering van de Expeditions update, zoals framedrops en crashes. Ook worden er met deze update nog enkele fixes doorgevoerd voor de consoleversie van No Man’s Sky, die met een eerdere update al in de pc-versie waren toegepast.

Hieronder vind je de volledige changelog.