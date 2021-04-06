Hello Games blijft druk bezig met de ondersteuning van No Man’s Sky. Onlangs werd de grote Expeditions update met nieuwe content uitgebracht, niet veel later gevolgd door een patch met wat kleine fixes. Inmiddels, weer enkele dagen later, is er alweer een nieuwe patch beschikbaar om te downloaden.
Patch 3.34 lost weer een aantal problemen op die ontstonden na de lancering van de Expeditions update, zoals framedrops en crashes. Ook worden er met deze update nog enkele fixes doorgevoerd voor de consoleversie van No Man’s Sky, die met een eerdere update al in de pc-versie waren toegepast.
Hieronder vind je de volledige changelog.
Patch Notes
- Fixed an issue that caused Expedition data to be unnecessarily re-downloaded from the server.
- Fixed an issue that could cause repeated network duplication of NPCs, leading to decreased framerate (especially at Space Stations) and occasional crashes.
This patch also brings all previous fixes to consoles:
- Fixed an issue that caused portable refiners and other placed objects to vanish in high network activity areas.
- Fixed an issue that could cause some interactions to become unresponsive in high-network traffic situations.
- Improved the audio effect when a mission patch is displayed on screen.
- Fixed an issue that could cause weapon labels to scroll unnecessarily on the HUD.
- Fixed an issue that could cause the mode select text to appear to have a fuzzy outline when selected.
- Fixed a number of icon issues affecting missions supplied by NPCs found in planetary buildings.
- Fixed an issue that caused the Inventory Full warning on the Expedition Page to appear in ALL CAPS.