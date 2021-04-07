

Electronic Arts heeft sinds de release van FIFA 21 de nodige updates uitgebracht. Daar gaan ze onverminderd mee door, want na update 1.17 van een paar weken terug is de volgende update beschikbaar om te downloaden. Het gaat hier logischerwijs om update 1.18.

Deze update komt met een redelijke lijst aan patch notes en die hebben we hieronder voor je geplaatst. Update 1.18 voert diverse fixes door in de Ultimate Team en Career modi, en er worden wat algemene aanpassingen aangebracht in de game. Check voor alle details het onderstaande overzicht.