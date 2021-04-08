Crysis Remastered wist vorig jaar geen indruk te maken en dat kwam mede doordat de framerate alles behalve stabiel was. Vooral de 60 fps-modus had last van veel schommelingen. Hopelijk is dit nu opgelost voor een bepaalde groep gamers, want er is een nieuwe update beschikbaar die zorgt voor een upgrade voor degene die op de PlayStation 5 spelen.

De nieuwe patch pakt een heleboel problemen aan waar de game nog steeds mee kampte, maar het meest in het oog springend is natuurlijk de PS5-upgrade. Hiermee kan je alle drie de modi die in de PS4 Pro-versie zitten spelen op 60 frames per seconde. De performance modus heeft dan een resolutie van 1080p, de quality modus is in 1800p en de ray tracing modus is in 1440p.

Wat de nieuwe patch allemaal met zich meebrengt is als volgt: