

Nadat de grote Expeditions update voor No Man’s Sky nog geen twee weken geleden werd uitgebracht, volgen kleinere patches voor de game elkaar in rap tempo op. De Expeditions update bracht helaas wat bugs en andere problemen met zich mee, maar Hello Games is er snel bij om die issues op te lossen.

Inmiddels is patch 3.35 alweer beschikbaar om te downloaden. Deze update verhelpt onder andere problemen met crashes en de HDR-ondersteuning op de PlayStation 5. Alle details van de patch lees je in de changelog hieronder.