Nadat de grote Expeditions update voor No Man’s Sky nog geen twee weken geleden werd uitgebracht, volgen kleinere patches voor de game elkaar in rap tempo op. De Expeditions update bracht helaas wat bugs en andere problemen met zich mee, maar Hello Games is er snel bij om die issues op te lossen.
Inmiddels is patch 3.35 alweer beschikbaar om te downloaden. Deze update verhelpt onder andere problemen met crashes en de HDR-ondersteuning op de PlayStation 5. Alle details van de patch lees je in de changelog hieronder.
Patch Notes
- Fixed an issue that caused Explorer-class starships to change appearance. All ships should now use the same wings and fuselage parts as before the Expeditions update. A limited number of ships may still select new colours. A fix for this will follow shortly.
- Fixed an issue that caused Power Inverter switches to malfunction.
- Fixed an issue that caused a specific Multi-Tool broken slot to require an inordinate number of Ion Batteries to repair.
- Fixed an issue that required players to gain an S-Class Multi-Tool to unlock the ‘Light Show’ milestone, instead of an A-Class Multi-Tool.
- Fixed an issue that caused the glow on the star representing the final phase of the Expedition to be overly orange.
- Fixed a number of UI issues that could occur when every milestone in an Expedition was complete.
- Fixed an issue that could cause the music to be clipped at the start of an expedition.
- Fixed an issue that could prevent the reward for Phase 5 of the expedition being claimed when completing the expedition a second time on a new save.
- Fixed a visual glitch in the starship cockpit map.
- Fixed an issue that prevented the glowing grass found on some lush planets from glowing.
- Fixed a graphical glitch on the save deletion screen when running in HDR on PS5.
- Fixed a PlayStation 5 specific HDR issue.
- Fixed a rare PS5 specific crash that could occur during load.
- Fixed a terrain generation crash on next-generation consoles.
- Fixed a rare crash that could occur when loading the game.
- Fixed a softlock that could occur when interacting with an NPC on the space station.
- Fixed a crash related to creature navigation.
- Fixed a number of memory-related crashes on Xbox One X.
- Fixed a crash that could occur while interacting with an NPC that had been network desynced.
- Fixed a multiplayer-related crash in the animation system.
- Fixed a PC-specific issue that could cause hitching while loading shaders.
- Fixed a crash related to network synchronisation of starships.
Tijd om het spel nog eens te installeren. 🙂