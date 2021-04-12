Een tijdje geleden werd al aangekondigd dat NEO: The World Ends with You, het nieuwste deel in de The World Ends with You franchise, ook naar de PS4 zou komen. Square Enix heeft nu nog meer goed nieuws voor de fans, want intussen is de releasedatum ook bekendgemaakt.

NEO: The World Ends with You zal deze zomer op 27 juli uitkomen voor de PS4 en je kan vanaf nu al je pre-order plaatsen. Als je dat zou doen, krijg je bovendien de “Legendary Threads Set” als bonus. Deze set geeft je vijf legendarische stukken uitrusting die ooit zijn gebruikt door de legendarische Neku. Je kan deze items echter ook verdienen door het spel gewoon te spelen, dus niet getreurd als je de pre-order bonus zou missen.

Lees hieronder meer over de game en bekijk de nieuwe trailer.

It was just another seemingly ordinary day in Shibuya, but not for Rindo. He could tell something about the city felt different. A girl with an ominous aura appears before him, identifying herself as a so-called Reaper. With some trepidation, Rindo decides to play along with this Reapers’ Game, but something is weird… Battles with monsters called “the Noise”, pins that grant mysterious powers, and a place called Shibuya UG (Underground) to set the stage for the Game—it isn’t long until Rindo starts to have second thoughts on his decision.

Engelse versie:

Japanse versie: