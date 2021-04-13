

We hoeven nog maar een maandje te wachten en dan kunnen we aan de slag met Hood: Outlaws & Legends en we mogen nu al een tijdje bijna wekelijks nieuwe informatie ontvangen over de game. Eerder zagen we al met welke klassen je aan de slag kan, nu zijn de maps aan de beurt.

Eind vorige maand kon je bij ons als de Graveyard map bewonderen, nu is het de beurt aan Outpost. Het gaat hier om een extra versterkte positie bij een tolbrug, waar bandieten proberen smokkelwaar te verkopen. Mocht je je afvragen hoe de game precies in elkaar zit, check dan de onderstaande omschrijving van het verloop van een match.

“Faced with a merciless, unchecked state, rebels and rogues battle to claim their place among legends. To win influence with an oppressed people, rival gangs compete in daring heists to hit the wealthy where it hurts. Folk hero or gold-hungry outlaw, only the best will escape with hard-earned riches.

Two teams of 4 players compete to execute the perfect heist, in medieval environments patrolled by deadly AI guards. With the unique skills and mystical abilities of each character, moving in stealth to steal treasures unseen or dominating through loud and brutal combat.

Blood will be spilled. Riches will be stolen. Legends will be reborn.”